Bioz, Inc. the frontrunner in AI-powered product credibility for research, is thrilled to unveil its latest partnership with RBD Instruments , a developer and provider of instrumentation related to surface analysis and materials science. This partnership integrates Bioz Badges onto all of RBD Instruments' product web pages, elevating the online presence and validation of RBD Instruments' products with evidence-based insights.

RBD Instruments is taking it a step further by offering scientists a more dynamic user experience. Through the integration of Bioz's AI-driven solutions, end users are now provided with direct access to peer-reviewed citations, validating the performance of RBD products, which include the mini-Z water vapor desorption system and the microCMA compact Auger Electron Spectrometer.

The integration of Bioz Badges on RBD Instruments' product web pages ensures that users can easily explore related scientific articles. This partnership reflects the power of combining innovative tools with evidence-based product validation.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About RBD Instruments

RBD's philosophy has been to design products that provide solutions to customers' needs. From water vapor desorption systems to complete compact Auger analysis systems, RBD's diverse selection of products and services provides their customers with solutions unique to the industry.

RBD Instruments product line includes:

Compact Auger Analyzers

USB Picoammeters

Water Vapor Desorption Systems

Ion Source Packages

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com .

