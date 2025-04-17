Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
17.04.2025 10:02 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bioz, Inc.: Strengthening Reputation: Bioz Partners With RBD Instruments to Leverage AI Product Validation

Finanznachrichten News

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 17, 2025 / Bioz, Inc. the frontrunner in AI-powered product credibility for research, is thrilled to unveil its latest partnership with RBD Instruments, a developer and provider of instrumentation related to surface analysis and materials science. This partnership integrates Bioz Badges onto all of RBD Instruments' product web pages, elevating the online presence and validation of RBD Instruments' products with evidence-based insights.

Bioz Badge

Bioz Badge
Bioz Badge on the RBD Website

RBD Instruments is taking it a step further by offering scientists a more dynamic user experience. Through the integration of Bioz's AI-driven solutions, end users are now provided with direct access to peer-reviewed citations, validating the performance of RBD products, which include the mini-Z water vapor desorption system and the microCMA compact Auger Electron Spectrometer.

The integration of Bioz Badges on RBD Instruments' product web pages ensures that users can easily explore related scientific articles. This partnership reflects the power of combining innovative tools with evidence-based product validation.

About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About RBD Instruments
RBD's philosophy has been to design products that provide solutions to customers' needs. From water vapor desorption systems to complete compact Auger analysis systems, RBD's diverse selection of products and services provides their customers with solutions unique to the industry.

RBD Instruments product line includes:

Compact Auger Analyzers
USB Picoammeters
Water Vapor Desorption Systems
Ion Source Packages

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • RBD Instruments

For more information on Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

Contact Information

Daniel Levitt
CEO
pr@bioz.com

.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.