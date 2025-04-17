Baie Verte, Newfoundland--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - FireFly Metals Limited (ASX: FFM) (TSX: FFM) ("FireFly" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that it has now paid in full the aggregate consideration for the acquisition of Rambler Metals and Mining Canada Limited (now FireFly Metals Canada Limited) and 1948565 Ontario Inc. (collectively "Rambler Group") and, through the Rambler Group, a 100% interest in the Green Bay Copper-Gold Project located on the Baie Verte peninsula of north-east Newfoundland, Canada ("Acquisition") (see ASX announcements dated 31 August 2023 and 20 October 2023).

As announced in its ASX announcement on 20 October 2023, the Company has previously completed the Acquisition. A portion of the purchase price for the Acquisition, comprising A$7.5M in cash and A$7.5M in cash or shares (at the Company's election) ("Deferred Consideration") was agreed to be paid within 18 months following completion. The Company has now paid the Deferred Consideration.

As part payment of the Deferred Consideration, the Company issued 9,778,357 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares").

The Appendix 2A confirms that the issue of the Shares takes up part of the Company's placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1.

FireFly issued the Shares without disclosure under section 708A(5) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) ("Act"). With reference to the Shares issued, in accordance with section 708A(6) of the Act, the Company gives notice under paragraph 708A(5)(e) that:

1. the Shares were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Act; and

2. as at the date of this notice:

a. the Company has complied with the provisions of Chapter 2M of the Act as they apply to the Company;

b. the Company has complied with sections 674 and 674A of the Act; and

c. there is no excluded information within the meaning of sections 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Act which is required to be disclosed under section 708A(6)(e) of the Act.

This announcement has been authorised by the Board of Directors.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

