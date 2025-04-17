A study by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) found that five US states increased their distributed solar capacity by more than 30% in 2024, with one state growing by 50% and another doubling its capacity. From pv magazine USA The ILSR provides its annual snapshot in its "The State(s) of Distributed solar - 2024" report on the rate of distributed solar adoption, state by state. It found that of the 32 new gigawatts of total solar capacity installed, 5. 4 GW was distributed. ILRS defines distributed solar as residential, commercial and industrial (C&I) and community solar. Generally, ...

