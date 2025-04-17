Generative integration leader brings the next evolution of AI-driven automation with new Prompt Composer and Agent Visualizer tools

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced AgentCreator 3.0, a groundbreaking evolution in agentic AI technology that eliminates the complexity of enterprise AI adoption. The new release empowers organizations to build and scale their own AI solutions with no coding required.

With AgentCreator 3.0, businesses are no longer constrained by human resource limitations. Instead, they gain access to a limitless workforce powered by AI-driven digital labor that works tirelessly, scales infinitely, and augments their best talent with PhD-level intelligence.

"We are ushering in the third wave of AI, moving beyond narrow AI tools to autonomous agents that reason, take action, and continuously improve," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "AgentCreator 3.0 is the breakthrough enterprises have been waiting for-a no-code, trustworthy, and scalable solution designed for real business impact. More than just a technical shift, this marks the end of traditional SaaS and introduces a new era of AI abundance. By democratizing AI engineering, we are empowering business users, analysts, and developers to become AI creators."

Prompt Composer and Agent Visualizer Make AI Engineering Accessible to All

Building on the success of prior versions, key additions to AgentCreator 3.0 include Prompt Composer and Agent Visualizer, making it easier than ever for customers to build, visualize, and refine intelligent agents for complex workflows

AI agents are only as good as the instructions they receive. As enterprise AI adoption increases, businesses must have a frictionless way to create and optimize AI prompts. Prompt Composer is a visual prompt editor that simplifies prompt creation for faster iteration and stronger results, enabling anyone, from business users to engineers, to create, test, and refine AI instructions in real time on a single screen. This ensures high precision and adaptability as LLMs evolve.

Governance and compliance have never been more important. Agent Visualizer provides full transparency into AI decision-making, ensuring enterprises can trust, audit, and refine agent behavior. The visualization tool delivers a step-by-step breakdown of an agent's decision-making process, including which tools, APIs, and sub-agents were used. This scalable visualization for complex workflows clearly displays why agents take certain actions, enabling faster debugging, improved visibility into AI automation, and greater confidence in AI-powered decision-making.

Expanding functionality to help enterprises embrace AI

Enterprises are facing an "AI 2K moment"-akin to the Y2K transformation-where companies must rapidly adopt AI or be left behind. However, enterprises have struggled to implement agentic AI effectively due to challenges in data readiness, trust, and complexity.

AgentCreator 3.0 eliminates these barriers, enabling fully operational AI from day one by empowering organizations with:

AI-ready data: 1,000+ pre-built connectors in a unified data, application integration, and API management platform accelerate the transition to a composable, agentic enterprise.

1,000+ pre-built connectors in a unified data, application integration, and API management platform accelerate the transition to a composable, agentic enterprise. AI as digital labor: Autonomous AI agents augment employees by taking on complex tasks and automating work that was previously exclusive to humans.

Autonomous AI agents augment employees by taking on complex tasks and automating work that was previously exclusive to humans. DIY AI without complexity: Unlike Python-based AI frameworks, AgentCreator 3.0 enables enterprises to build custom-tailored AI agents visually, using clicks instead of code.

Unlike Python-based AI frameworks, AgentCreator 3.0 enables enterprises to build custom-tailored AI agents visually, using clicks instead of code. Security and governance: Built-in data security, access controls, and AI policy enforcement ensure AI is trusted, compliant, and explainable.

Built-in data security, access controls, and AI policy enforcement ensure AI is trusted, compliant, and explainable. AI workforce collaboration: Seamless collaboration between AI agents and employees, including escalation mechanisms for human expertise when needed.

SnapLogic is also introducing support for the Model Context Protocol (MCP) to further accelerate the adoption and deployment of Agentic AI. By becoming MCP-native, any agent, pipeline, or managed API can function as an MCP server. This capability allows AgentCreator agents to both consume and serve as MCP endpoints-securely deployed and governed within an organization's own domain.

Turning teams into AI creators

AgentCreator 3.0 marks a fundamental shift from static applications to intelligent, self-evolving AI workflows. This is the future of digital labor, where businesses no longer rely on fixed software but instead create AI-powered assistants that adapt, scale, and continuously learn. Organizations like Aptia have already seen benefits:

"Aptia is committed to delivering the most innovative, efficient, and reliable solutions to our customers, and the new tools from AgentCreator enable seamless management of employee benefits programs," said Mike Wertz, program engineering lead at Aptia. "With Prompt Composer and Agent Visualizer, the process for building and refining AI agents for advanced workflows is even more streamlined, enabling our team to optimize resource-intensive processes and future-proof our AI strategy."

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

