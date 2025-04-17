Partnership brings the power of 1000+ pre-built integrations and Snaps to Glean; Expands enterprise data access to Glean Agents to drive unprecedented workplace efficiency.

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced a partnership with Work AI leader Glean to deliver the infinite AI workforce of a truly Agentic Enterprise. Together, SnapLogic and Glean empower global organizations to manage the proliferation of tools required to operate a modern enterprise, while delivering agentic AI capabilities that augment day-to-day work.

Designed with a deep understanding of enterprise complexity, Glean complements SnapLogic's expertise in generative integration, together providing a strong foundation for new AI initiatives that connect data and applications to deliver a unified view across all enterprise data. Organizations have long struggled with fragmented systems and disconnected silos of information. Now, with the rise of generative AI, integrating enterprise data and making it accessible is more critical than ever especially for realizing the full potential of strategic initiatives like the roll-out of AI agents.

Glean is leading the market in bringing together all enterprise data to find, create, and automate work. In the same way, SnapLogic connects back-end systems such as disconnected data stores, incompatible apps, and APIs to streamline workflows. Together, SnapLogic and Glean deliver a first-of-its-kind, truly comprehensive view of an enterprise's data, wherever it may be stored, enabling a connected and composable architecture that was not previously attainable with piecemeal AI tools and features.

The combination of SnapLogic, Glean, and the latest AI functionality saves hundreds of hours per month on routine tasks, augmenting users' capabilities and enabling them to focus their attention on the most valuable and differentiated parts of their jobs. Easy-to-use solutions promote seamless user adoption, in turn ensuring rapid time to value for customers. Expansion into additional use cases is growing every day and has the potential to deliver additional returns far beyond the initial investment.

"Enterprise AI projects in today's business landscape are dying from data dehydration lacking the diverse, high quality data required by agentic AI systems to deliver meaningful results and drive real business value," said Gaurav Dhillon, founder and CEO of SnapLogic. "It's a privilege to partner with Glean, a leader in AI for the enterprise, to deliver massive new layers of enterprise data connectivity and deliver an industry-first composable architecture that unlocks a holistic view of enterprise data. By delivering the transformative benefits already recognized by consumer AI technology to enterprise employees, we are proud to usher in the infinite AI workforce."

"For AI to deliver real value in the enterprise, users need seamless access to knowledge scattered across countless tools and systems," said Arvind Jain, founder CEO of Glean. "That's why we've built one of the most extensive connector ecosystems in the industry to ensure access to the full breadth of enterprise data and truly enhance how people work. Together with SnapLogic, we're helping organizations lay the groundwork for impactful AI initiatives."

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

Join the Generative Integration movement at snaplogic.com.

