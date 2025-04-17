Reimagined API management solution enhances security, accelerates innovation, and boosts API adoption

SnapLogic, the leader in generative integration, today announced the launch of its next-generation API management (APIM) solution, helping organizations accelerate their journey to a composable and agentic enterprise. Fully rearchitected and redesigned, the new easy-to-use APIM solution brings composability, enhanced security, and a highly customizable API marketplace, enabling enterprises to build, manage, and scale API ecosystems with unprecedented agility and efficiency.

Since 2019, SnapLogic has provided APIM functionality within its leading integration platform. The new APIM offering introduces a fresh era of API-led composability, allowing enterprises to seamlessly integrate internal and third-party APIs, improve governance, and streamline API consumption. With SnapLogic APIM, organizations also benefit from an innovative Policy Studio, a customizable Developer Hub, and a solution that is fully integrated with SnapLogic's market-leading AgentCreator and integration platform, making it easier than ever for organizations to realize the potential of being a composable and agentic enterprise.

"In the era of AI abundance, APIs are no longer just digital doorways-they are programmable enablers of intelligent agents and autonomous workflows," said Jeremiah Stone, CTO of SnapLogic. "In line with this, in today's dynamic business environment, enterprises need an APIM solution that simplifies implementation, fosters flexibility, and enhances security. Our reimagined APIM solution makes it easier than ever for organizations to build, manage, and consume APIs, ensuring that they can quickly adapt to market changes, increase automation, and unlock new opportunities while on their composable and agentic journey."

Key Innovations and Benefits:

Composable API-Led Architecture Enterprises can dynamically build, reuse, and scale services using internal and 3rd party APIs, enabling rapid adaptation to business needs without complex rearchitecting. This modular approach ensures long-term scalability and agility while organisations accelerate transformation into a composable and agentic enterprise.

Enterprises can dynamically build, reuse, and scale services using internal and 3rd party APIs, enabling rapid adaptation to business needs without complex rearchitecting. This modular approach ensures long-term scalability and agility while organisations accelerate transformation into a composable and agentic enterprise. Innovative Policy Studio A dedicated no-code/low-code space for admins and developers to define, enforce, and manage API policies, reducing operational overhead while enhancing security, governance, and compliance. The visual interface simplifies policy implementation and ensures consistency across all API assets, as it makes it easy to apply and reuse security policies.

A dedicated no-code/low-code space for admins and developers to define, enforce, and manage API policies, reducing operational overhead while enhancing security, governance, and compliance. The visual interface simplifies policy implementation and ensures consistency across all API assets, as it makes it easy to apply and reuse security policies. Developer Hub Marketplace A highly customizable, user-friendly platform where API providers and consumers connect, collaborate, and innovate. The all new Developer Hub, acts as a 'SquareSpace' for the enterprise, simplifying portal development, API discovery, testing, and integration. This ecosystem-driven approach accelerates innovation by making API discoverability and adoption more seamless and efficient.

A highly customizable, user-friendly platform where API providers and consumers connect, collaborate, and innovate. The all new Developer Hub, acts as a 'SquareSpace' for the enterprise, simplifying portal development, API discovery, testing, and integration. This ecosystem-driven approach accelerates innovation by making API discoverability and adoption more seamless and efficient. Reduced learning curve for API providers API providers no longer need extensive technical expertise to design and deploy services, as APIM becomes accessible to a broader range of users. An intuitive user experience, guided workflows, and built-in validation tools reduce complexity for API providers, accelerating onboarding and minimizing friction in API design and deployment.

API providers no longer need extensive technical expertise to design and deploy services, as APIM becomes accessible to a broader range of users. An intuitive user experience, guided workflows, and built-in validation tools reduce complexity for API providers, accelerating onboarding and minimizing friction in API design and deployment. Technology Stack Simplification - SnapLogic uniquely unifies data and application integration, API management, and agent creation within a single platform, enabling customers to replace up to 5-6 disparate tools. This consolidation dramatically simplifies the technology stack, reduces complexity, and lowers total cost of ownership compared to vendors with fragmented, bolt-on solutions.

- SnapLogic uniquely unifies data and application integration, API management, and agent creation within a single platform, enabling customers to replace up to 5-6 disparate tools. This consolidation dramatically simplifies the technology stack, reduces complexity, and lowers total cost of ownership compared to vendors with fragmented, bolt-on solutions. Seamless Integration with Generative AI SnapLogic's APIM solution provides support for not only REST APIs but new protocols like MCP, with the same security, governance, and discoverability, enabling AI agents to connect with applications and data stores for deeper context.

"With SnapLogic's API Management, we can accelerate our Program/Project Delivery Tool (PDT) initiative, ensuring full end-to-end visibility, insights, and management of our large-scale infrastructure projects," commented Ian Petherbridge, IT Manager at Aurecon, an Asia Pacific design and advisory company. "Having consolidated our applications and integrations on SnapLogic, we now have the agility to rapidly compose and reuse API-driven services, enhancing collaboration between Workday, Microsoft Dynamics, and industry-specific tools. The new APIM capabilities will streamline governance, improve security through reusable policy enforcement, and drive API adoption with a more intuitive Developer Hub, empowering Aurecon to scale efficiently, optimize operations, and respond swiftly to new business opportunities."

SnapLogic's new APIM solution helps enterprises respond quickly to market changes, enter new customer segments, and drive revenue by monetizing APIs. It establishes a robust API-first foundation, improving security with consistent policy enforcement and governance while enhancing API discoverability, adoption, and reuse. The solution simplifies lifecycle management, accelerates innovation, and enables enterprises to seamlessly integrate and scale API services across their ecosystems.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the leader in Generative Integration. As a pioneer in AI-led integration, the SnapLogic Platform accelerates digital transformation across the enterprise and empowers everyone to integrate faster and easier. Whether you are automating business processes, democratizing data, or delivering digital products and services, SnapLogic enables you to simplify your technology stack and take your enterprise further. Thousands of enterprises around the globe rely on SnapLogic to integrate, automate and orchestrate the flow of data across their business.

