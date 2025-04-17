Locus Robotics Deploys Flexible Warehouse Automation at Boulanger, Doubling Productivity in France

AMSTERDAM, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Locus Robotics, the global leader in AI-powered orchestrated automation, has successfully deployed LocusOne at Boulanger, one of France's top consumer electronics and home appliance retailers. This deployment marks a significant milestone in Boulanger's digital transformation, transitioning from a fully manual operation to an advanced, flexible robotic solution that scales dynamically with demand.

Boulanger joins a growing number of leading retailers in France leveraging Locus's intelligent automation, reinforcing the region's increasing shift toward scalable, high-performance fulfillment solutions.

Seamless Integration and Rapid Productivity Gains

The LocusONE deployment at Boulanger's central Hénin-Beaumont warehouse delivered immediate efficiency improvements. Within just six weeks of going live, Boulanger doubled its picking productivity. Implemented in under four months, the solution seamlessly integrates with Boulanger's WMS and existing MHE traffic, ensuring smooth operations without disrupting established workflows.

With Locus, Boulanger efficiently manages a broad range of consumer electronics and home appliances, distributing stock to over 200 stores across France. The deployment has also significantly enhanced workforce efficiency, with warehouse associates quickly adopting the solution and working alongside Locus AMRs in a safe and collaborative environment.

Key Results:

250+ Units Per Hour : Within six weeks, productivity soared from 120 to over 250 units per hour.

: Within six weeks, productivity soared from 120 to over 250 units per hour. Rapid Deployment : Achieved full implementation in just five months, from project initiation to go-live.

: Achieved full implementation in just five months, from project initiation to go-live. High-Volume Fulfillment : Nearly 9 million units processed in under a year, demonstrating exceptional efficiency.

: Nearly 9 million units processed in under a year, demonstrating exceptional efficiency. Global Support : Over 200 stores across the country are now efficiently supplied with a diverse range of consumer electronics components.

: Over 200 stores across the country are now efficiently supplied with a diverse range of consumer electronics components. Dynamic Scalability: Locus expanded its fleet by 30% within days to meet a sudden surge in demand.

Advancing Flexible Warehouse Automation in France

"Boulanger's rapid transformation showcases how flexible automation can revolutionize fulfillment operations," said Denis Niezgoda, Chief Commercial Officer, International at Locus Robotics. "By integrating LocusONE, Boulanger has gained the scalability, efficiency, and agility required to meet growing customer expectations. This deployment reinforces our commitment to supporting France's evolving logistics landscape with intelligent, scalable automation solutions."

Boulanger's Perspective: Unmatched Flexibility and Scalability at the Core

"Our partnership with Locus Robotics has been a game-changer," said Olivier Henin, Warehouse Process Manager at Boulanger. "We saw an unexpected 30% surge in volumes, and Locus quickly scaled the fleet within days, ensuring we met demand without disruption. With Locus Vector now CE-certified, we're exploring additional workflows we can automate under LocusONE. This agility allows us to dynamically adjust capacity, eliminating the need to invest in rigid, underutilized automation-critical as we celebrate our 70th anniversary with a major sales campaign ahead."

Scalability for the Future

Boulanger's LocusONE deployment demonstrates how AI-driven warehouse automation maximizes efficiency, mitigates peak season challenges, and delivers unmatched operational agility. With orchestrated automation, retailers can scale seamlessly, future-proofing their fulfillment strategies in an increasingly dynamic market.

About Boulanger

Boulanger is a leading French retailer specializing in consumer electronics and home appliances, with a strong commitment to quality service and innovation. With a presence in over 200 locations across France, Boulanger is known for its dedication to offering high-quality products and exceptional customer service, continually advancing to meet the evolving needs of the modern consumer.

About Locus Robotics

Locus Robotics is a global leader in warehouse automation, delivering unmatched flexibility and unlimited throughput, and actionable intelligence to optimize operations. Powered by LocusONE, an AI-driven platform, our advanced autonomous mobile robots seamlessly integrate into existing warehouse environments to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and scale operations with ease.

Trusted by over 150 industry leading retail, healthcare, 3PL, and industrial brands in over 350 sites worldwide, Locus enables warehouse operators to achieve rapid ROI, minimize labor costs, and continuously improve productivity. Our industry-first Robots-as-a-Service (RaaS) model ensures ongoing innovation, scalability, and cost-effectiveness without the burden of significant capital investments. With proven capabilities in diverse workflows-from picking and replenishment to sorting and pack-out-Locus Robotics empowers businesses to meet peak demands and adapt to ever-changing operational needs.

