Dutch utilities Eneco and Delta Energie will test lower electricity tariffs for consumers - regardless of PV system ownership - who shift consumption to periods of peak solar generation. The pilot aims to encourage flexible demand during midday hours. Dutch power utilities Eneco and Delta Energie said they will offer lower electricity tariffs to consumers - regardless of whether they own PV systems - who shift their consumption during peak solar generation hours. The offer applies only to the Zeeland region and specific hours of the day. Eligible customers will receive "free" electricity - paying ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...