Vital Farms Publishes 2025 Impact Report, Underscoring Commitments to Long-Term, Positive Impact for all its Stakeholders

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL), a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide, today published its 2025 Impact Report, which highlights the ongoing progress the company has made driving positive outcomes across its stakeholder community to fuel each stakeholder's - and the company's - continued success.

Vital Farms' Impact strategy is centered around three key areas of focus within its organization, among its stakeholders, and in the communities where it operates: Building a resilient food system, fostering a people-first culture, and driving engaged and accountable oversight.

"Every decision we make as a company begins with our purpose, which is to improve the lives of people, animals and the planet through food, and that extends to our focus on creating long-term, positive impact for each of our stakeholders," said Joanne Bal, General Counsel, Head of Impact, and Corporate Secretary of Vital Farms. "As a Certified B Corp, a Public Benefit Corporation, and our aspiration to become America's most trusted food company, we are committed to continuing to raise the standards in the food industry and continuing to build a more engaging workplace for our crew."

The 2025 Impact Report shares tangible progress Vital Farms has made against its Impact Goals, as well as other company accomplishments over the past year. This year's highlights include:

Building a Resilient Food System:

Reduced operational emissions intensity by 17.7% at Egg Central Station (ECS), Vital Farms' state-of-the-art egg-washing and packing facility in Springfield, Missouri since 2023.

Engaged nearly 50% of its farmer network in additional regenerative agriculture practices beyond existing principles like pasture rotation that all Vital Farms farmers already implement, with a goal to engage 100% of farmers on regenerative agriculture practices by the end of 2026.

Achieved LEED® Gold Certification at ECS, a symbol of excellence in environmental stewardship.



Fostering a People-First Culture:

Achieved Great Place to Work (GPTW) Certification by surpassing the 80% threshold required for certification in GPTW's accreditation survey. The Great Place to Work Certification is a globally recognized credential that signifies excellence in workplace culture.

Achieved Elite Excellent 99% rating from an annual Safe Quality Food (SQF) audit, demonstrating rigorous standards, dedication to continuous improvements, and the food safety and quality culture embodied by Vital Farms crew.

Provided more than $600,000 in philanthropy toward strengthening the communities where Vital Farms operates - from its hometown of Austin to the Springfield area, where more than half of their crew members live and work, to their farmers' communities.



Driving Engaged & Accountable Oversight:

Launched first company-wide Ethics Week, which included a panel discussion with Vital Farms board members, the launch of a revamped Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and virtual ethics and compliance training for crew.

Set a goal for 95% of crew members to complete ethics and compliance training by the end of 2025 to continue driving accountability for fostering company-wide ethical culture.

Successfully recertified as a B Corp for the fourth time, administered by B Lab, an independent nonprofit that recognizes companies for meeting high standards of social environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.



The full 2025 Impact Report, including accomplishments, progress on Impact Goals, and standards-based metrics and disclosures can be found at www.vitalfarms.com/impact.

ABOUT VITAL FARMS

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is a Certified B Corporation that offers a range of ethically produced foods nationwide. Started on a single farm in Austin, Texas in 2007, Vital Farms is now a national consumer brand that works with over 425 family farms and is the leading U.S. brand of pasture-raised eggs by retail dollar sales. Vital Farms' ethics are exemplified by its focus on the humane treatment of farm animals and sustainable farming practices. In addition, as a Delaware public benefit corporation, Vital Farms prioritizes the long-term benefits of each of its stakeholders, including farmers and suppliers, customers and consumers, communities and the environment, and crew members and stockholders. Vital Farms' products, including shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs, are sold in approximately 24,000 stores nationwide. Vital Farms pasture-raised eggs can also be found on menus at hundreds of foodservice operators across the country. For more information, visit https://vitalfarms.com/.

