Capgemini SE: Capgemini acquires Delta Capita Group Limited's subsidiary in the Netherlands to expand its Financial Crime Compliance services footprint in Europe

Media relations:

Sam Connatty

Tel.: +44 (0)370 904 3601

sam.connatty@capgemini.com

Investor relations:

Vincent Biraud

Tel.: +33 1 47 54 50 87

vincent.biraud@capgemini.com

Capgemini acquires Delta Capita Group Limited's subsidiary in the Netherlands to expand its Financial Crime Compliance services footprint in Europe

Acquisition will help Capgemini to further support European based banking, insurance and pensions firms to comply with critical 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) regulatory standards and complex local legislation

Paris, April 17, 2025 - Capgemini has acquired 100% of the share capital of Delta Capita BV and its fully owned subsidiary Delta Capita Academy BV, the Netherlands based subsidiary of Delta Capita Group Ltd. that specializes in Financial Crime Compliance (FCC) services. This acquisition, Capgemini's second in 18 months in the FCC space, will position the Group as the global partner of choice for KYC and FCC transformation. It strengthens Capgemini's European offerings in financial crime, risk management and regulatory compliance services, complementing its already strong capabilities in Romania, Poland, India and the UK. The acquisition signing and closing took place simultaneously on April 16.

Located in the Netherlands, Delta Capita BV and its fully owned subsidiary Delta Capita Academy BV comprise a team of 200+ KYC analysts and consultants all accustomed to operating within complex legal and regulatory frameworks. The team helps clients to take a strategic approach to regulation, specializing in Know Your Customer, anti-bribery & corruption, and risk management policy and control frameworks. Its client roster includes major banks, insurers and pension firms, all highly complementary to Capgemini's.

The team's deep-domain expertise coupled with its multi-lingual capabilities will enable Capgemini to provide 1st, 2nd and 3rd line of defense advisory and managed services capabilities in FCC. Notably, to meet growing demand among its European financial services clients for complex and standard regulatory services, as well as Dutch pension legislation.

"Financial crime compliance, by its very nature, requires an intimate knowledge of rapidly evolving local legislation. The acquisition of Delta Capita BV will position the Group as the global partner of choice in KYC transformation," comments Kartik Ramakrishnan, CEO of Capgemini's Financial Services and Group Executive Board Member. "Our end-to-end strategic business and technology services coupled with comprehensive KYC on, near and offshore capabilities, are complementary to this highly skilled Netherlands based team who will augment our European footprint for FCC. I am delighted to welcome them to Capgemini."



"Financial crime mitigation, risk management and regulatory compliance are business critical for the financial services industry and firms are now seeking comprehensive solutions for their end-to-end FCC transformation and ongoing management," said Tom Kastelein, CEO of Delta Capita BV. "Capgemini's global scale, partner ecosystem and well-established financial services expertise, were a natural fit for our team in terms of complex project scope and global client base. We are very happy to be joining the Group."

About Capgemini

Capgemini is a global business and technology transformation partner, helping organizations to accelerate their dual transition to a digital and sustainable world, while creating tangible impact for enterprises and society. It is a responsible and diverse group of 340,000 team members in more than 50 countries. With its strong over 55-year heritage, Capgemini is trusted by its clients to unlock the value of technology to address the entire breadth of their business needs. It delivers end-to-end services and solutions leveraging strengths from strategy and design to engineering, all fueled by its market leading capabilities in AI, generative AI, cloud and data, combined with its deep industry expertise and partner ecosystem. The Group reported 2024 global revenues of €22.1 billion.

Get The Future You Want | www.capgemini.com