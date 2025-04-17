Qannati Objet d'Art: Qannati Marks Historic Milestone with First Watchmaking Initiative in Bahrain and the GCC

Qannati Objet d'Art announces the launch of the first-ever watchmaking initiative in Bahrain and the GCC, following global recognition from The New York Times. The brand now sets its sights on international expansion with its exclusive Lab Edition collection.

Following recent acclaim from The New York Times, which highlighted its pioneering watchmaking course and exclusive Lab Edition collection, Qannati Objet d'Art proudly marks a historic milestone, establishing the first-ever watchmaking initiative not only in Bahrain but also across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The New York Times feature celebrated founder Mahmood Qannati's innovative initiative at Bahrain Polytechnic, home to Bahrain's first watchmaking course, uniquely blending traditional craftsmanship with modern technology, including AI-assisted design. This groundbreaking initiative reshapes the regional horological landscape and positions Bahrain and Qannati Watches at the forefront of the global luxury watch industry.

At the heart of this milestone are the exclusive Lab Editions produced at the Qannati Lab located within Bahrain Polytechnic. These limited-edition timepieces showcase Qannati's commitment to exceptional craftsmanship, innovation, and exclusivity qualities the brand aims to export regionally and globally as a core element of its ambitious growth strategy.

"Our presence in the New York Times underscores our global potential. We are strategically preparing to introduce our Lab Editions beyond Bahrain, pursuing partnerships that highlight our legacy of innovation and superior craftsmanship on the international stage." said Mahmood Qannati, Founder of Qannati Objet d'Art.

Qannati Watches remains steadfast in preserving its artisanal values and exclusivity, as discussions for global and regional collaborations grow,. This expansion phase aims not only to amplify market presence but also to establish new benchmarks for luxury watchmaking internationally.

For additional details on Qannati Objet d'Art's global ambitions and prospective strategic collaborations, please visit www.qannati.com and www.qannatilab.com

About Qannati Watches

Qannati Objet d'Art is a luxury brand specializing in wearable art (watches) dually anchored in France and Bahrain. Founded in 2018 by Bahraini entrepreneur and creative visionary Mahmood Qannati, the brand has redefined horology by combining French craftsmanship, ancient Mesopotamian symbolism, and modern innovation.

Qannati Lab, located in Bahrain Polytechnic, is home to the first watchmaking production and educational facility in both Bahrain and the GCC. These pioneering efforts support Qannati's mission to cultivate regional craftsmanship and establish Bahrain as a rising hub in the global watchmaking landscape.

Each Qannati creation is a singular masterpiece, fusing sacred geometry with rare gemstones and materials to tell timeless stories through objects of enduring beauty. As the brand steps into new markets, it continues to uphold its founding principles of exclusivity, personalization, and the art of timekeeping.

