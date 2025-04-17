Avlitex Limited: Avlitex Announces Major Expansion with Proprietary Cryptocurrencies and Open-Source Blockchain

Avlitex, a trailblazer in cryptocurrency innovation, is set to redefine the digital finance landscape with the official launch of two proprietary digital assets-Avlitex Coin and Avlitex Stable Coin-alongside a fully transparent, open-source blockchain network. This strategic initiative is designed to enhance trust, security, and efficiency in digital transactions on a global scale.

Founded in 2020, Avlitex has emerged as a dominant force in high-frequency trading and blockchain solutions, operating under strict legal compliance in Canada. The company is recognized for its transparent practices, investor-focused strategies, and a robust global presence spanning Europe, Asia, and North America. With a growing ecosystem of over 50,000 partners and a capital base exceeding $500 million, Avlitex continues to lead with vision and innovation.

Strategic Development Timeline

Avlitex is rolling out its core blockchain initiatives across four key phases:

Q1 2025 : Finalization of technical specifications for Avlitex Coin and Avlitex Stable Coin. Blockchain architecture undergoes rigorous testing. Strategic industry partnerships are established, accompanied by global awareness campaigns.

Q2 2025 : Beta launch of the Avlitex Blockchain Network for internal testing. The network features enhanced security protocols and real-time transaction transparency.

Q3 2025 : Public release of blockchain-based applications. Integration of Avlitex Coin and Stable Coin into leading financial services. Developer-focused events will foster ecosystem growth.

Q4 2025: Full-scale network launch and listing of Avlitex Coin and Stable Coin on major cryptocurrency exchanges. A global marketing initiative will reinforce Avlitex's commitment to decentralization and innovation.

Expanding the Digital Ecosystem

In addition to its blockchain launch, Avlitex is enhancing its suite of advanced digital tools:

Avlitex Miner - A next-generation mining operation designed for optimal efficiency and profitability.

Avlitex Trading - An AI-driven high-frequency trading platform offering real-time market analysis.

Avlitex CryptoBot - A powerful automated trading algorithm focused on maximizing returns.

Avlitex App & Card - A user-friendly platform and payment solution for managing and utilizing digital assets with ease.

Commitment to Transparency, Security, and Growth

Avlitex remains deeply committed to providing secure, transparent, and future-ready investment opportunities. Leveraging cutting-edge AI, machine learning, and blockchain advancements, the company empowers investors to confidently navigate the ever-evolving world of digital finance.

About Avlitex

Avlitex is a global leader in cryptocurrency investment and blockchain development, specializing in trading technologies and next-generation digital solutions. With a mission to drive profitability, trust, and security in the digital asset space, Avlitex operates under rigorous regulatory standards to ensure lasting value for its partners and stakeholders



Join the conversation on:

Website: https://avlitex-global.com/

Email: support@avlitex.com

Twitter: https://x.com/Avlitex

Telegram: https://t.me/avlitex

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/avlitexcompany/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/avlitex

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@avlitex

Media Contact

Organization: Avlitex Limited

Contact Person Name: Raymond Norbury

Website: https://avlitex-global.com/

Email: support@avlitex.com

City: Mong Kok

Country: Hong Kong S.A.R.

SOURCE: Avlitex Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire