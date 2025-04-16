Simmons First National Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

PINE BLUFF, Ark., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --
George Makris, Jr., Simmons' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented on first quarter 2025 results:
We are pleased with our first quarter's performance, which demonstrated the continued improvement in profitability fundamentals. Increases in loans and customer deposits combined with a decrease in wholesale funding have driven a healthy increase in our net interest margin and positive trends in total revenue.
We increased the loss provision on two specific credit relationships that we have been watching for some time due to unfavorable events that occurred for both since the end of 2024. Otherwise, we believe the asset quality in our portfolio remains sound. We are, though, carefully monitoring the economic volatility in the United States and the world. Financial markets suffer in times of uncertainty, which appears present today, and can threaten the pace of business investment.
We are hopeful for stability in economic policy, which will provide better insight into future growth opportunities. In the meantime, we will continue to invest in our business as well as the communities we serve.
Financial Highlights
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
1Q25 Highlights
Balance Sheet (in millions)
Comparisons reflect 1Q25 vs 1Q24
• Total revenue of $209.6 million
• Adjusted total revenue1 of
• Net interest margin of 2.95%,
• Cost of deposits at 2.44%, down
• Noninterest income of $46.2
• Noninterest expense includes a
• Nonaccrual loans include two
• $15.6 million of incremental
• NCO ratio of 23 bps in 1Q24; 4
Total loans
$17,094
$17,006
$17,002
Total investment securities
6,107
6,166
6,735
Total deposits
21,685
21,886
22,353
Total assets
26,793
26,876
27,372
Total shareholders' equity
3,531
3,529
3,439
Performance Measures (in millions)
Total revenue
$209.6
$208.5
$195.1
Adjusted total revenue1
209.6
208.5
195.1
Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)
65.0
67.4
55.2
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
66.0
69.2
57.2
Provision for credit losses on loans
26.8
13.3
10.2
Per share Data
Diluted earnings
$ 0.26
$ 0.38
$ 0.31
Adjusted diluted earnings1
0.26
0.39
0.32
Book value
28.04
28.08
27.42
Tangible book value1
16.81
16.80
16.02
Asset Quality
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)
0.23 %
0.27 %
0.19 %
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.89
0.65
0.63
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.61
0.45
0.41
Allowance for credit losses to loans (ACL)
1.48
1.38
1.34
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
165
212
212
Capital Ratios
Equity to assets (EA ratio)
13.18 %
13.13 %
12.56 %
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
8.34
8.29
7.75
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.21
12.38
11.95
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.59
14.61
14.43
other data
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.95 %
2.87 %
2.66 %
Loan yield (FTE)
6.20
6.32
6.24
Cost of deposits
2.44
2.60
2.75
Loan to deposit ratio
78.83
77.70
76.06
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
5.59
4.92
5.42
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $32.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $48.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $38.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Diluted earnings per share were $0.26 for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $0.38 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.31 in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted earnings1 for the first quarter of 2025 were $33.1 million, compared to $49.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $40.4 million in the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the first quarter of 2025 were $0.26, compared to $0.39 in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $0.32 in the first quarter of 2024.
The table below summarizes the impact of certain items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing, early retirement and FDIC special assessments. They are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS
$ in millions, except per share data
1Q25
4Q24
1Q24
Net income
$ 32.4
$ 48.3
$ 38.9
Branch right sizing, net
1.0
1.6
0.2
Early retirement program
-
0.2
0.2
FDIC special assessment
-
-
1.6
Total pre-tax impact
1.0
1.8
2.0
Tax effect2
(0.3)
(0.5)
(0.5)
Total impact on earnings
0.7
1.3
1.5
Adjusted earnings 1
$ 33.1
$ 49.6
$ 40.4
Diluted EPS
$ 0.26
$ 0.38
$ 0.31
Branch right sizing, net
-
0.01
-
Early retirement program
-
-
-
FDIC special assessment
-
-
0.01
Total pre-tax impact
-
0.01
0.01
Tax effect2
-
-
-
Total impact on earnings
-
0.01
0.01
Adjusted Diluted EPS 1
$ 0.26
$ 0.39
$ 0.32
At the end of the first quarter of 2025, two specific credit relationships totaling $49.8 million migrated to nonperforming. The first credit relationship totaling $26.9 million relates to a downtown St. Louis hotel that was originated pre-pandemic and has been on our classified list since April of 2021. This is the only credit relationship within our portfolio located in downtown St. Louis. While the property securing the relationship remains in operation and we believe is entering a stronger season of the year, the borrower experienced seasonal stress during the first quarter of 2025 combined with harsher than usual winter conditions. As a result, we raised our specific reserve level to 63 percent of principal, which we expect to adequately cover any potential loss beyond the combined value of collateral and recourse.
The second credit relationship totaling $22.9 million relating to a fast-food operator primarily resulted from our latest acquisition and has been on our classified list since June of 2024 due to sector-related headwinds and global cash flow concerns with the borrower. While such loan was current on interest as of March 31, 2025, the migration to nonperforming was due, in part, to the fact that we identified a large customer deposit fraud during the first quarter of 2025 that concerned entities affiliated with the borrower (the " Fraud Event"). (Accordingly, total noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2025 included a charge of $4.3 million associated with the Fraud Event.) The specific reserve on this relationship was raised to 61 percent of principal, which we expect to adequately cover any potential loss beyond the combined value of collateral and recourse. In total, the incremental provision expense associated with these two specific credit relationships accounted for $15.6 million of the total $26.8 million of provision for credit losses on loans recorded during the first quarter of 2025.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2025 totaled $163.4 million, compared to $164.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $151.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Interest income totaled $307.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $326.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $322.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily driven by interest rate cuts at the end of 2024 and the corresponding decline in earning asset yields, lower day count in the comparable quarters and a reduction in swap income given the reduction in interest rates. Interest expense totaled $144.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $161.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $170.7 million in the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in interest expense reflected a lower interest rate environment, management's efforts to proactively manage deposit costs and a reduction in the use of wholesale funding. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on acquisition related loans, which totaled $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2025, $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $1.1 million in the first quarter of 2024.
The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 6.20 percent, down 12 basis points from 6.32 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and down 4 basis points from 6.24 percent in the first quarter of 2024. Cost of deposits for the first quarter of 2025 was 2.44 percent, down 16 basis points from 2.60 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 31 basis points from 2.75 percent in the first quarter of 2024. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the first quarter of 2025 was 2.95 percent, up 8 basis points from 2.87 percent in the third quarter of 2024 and up 29 basis points from 2.66 percent in the first quarter of 2024. This marked the fourth consecutive quarter of net interest margin expansion. The increase in net interest margin on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to lower deposits costs, as well as the reduced rate and use of wholesale funding that more than offset a decline on the yield and volume of earning assets.
Select Yield/Rates
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
Loan yield (FTE)2
6.20 %
6.32 %
6.44 %
6.39 %
6.24 %
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
3.48
3.54
3.63
3.68
3.76
Cost of interest bearing deposits
3.05
3.28
3.52
3.53
3.48
Cost of deposits
2.44
2.60
2.79
2.79
2.75
Cost of borrowed funds
5.09
5.32
5.79
5.84
5.85
Net interest spread (FTE)2
2.30
2.15
1.95
1.92
1.89
Net interest margin (FTE)2
2.95
2.87
2.74
2.69
2.66
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the first quarter of 2025 was $46.2 million, compared to $43.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $43.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in noninterest income on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to increased swap fee income and fair value adjustments on Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) investments, which are included in "Other income" in the table below. The increase in noninterest income on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to increased swap fee income, coupled with increases in wealth management fees and service charges on deposit accounts.
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 12.6
$ 13.0
$ 12.7
$ 12.3
$ 12.0
Wealth management fees
9.6
9.7
9.1
9.2
8.4
Debit and credit card fees
8.4
8.3
8.1
8.2
8.2
Mortgage lending income
2.0
1.8
2.0
2.0
2.3
Other service charges and fees
1.3
1.4
1.5
1.4
1.3
Bank owned life insurance
4.1
3.8
3.8
3.9
3.8
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(28.4)
-
-
Other income
8.0
5.6
8.3
6.4
7.2
Total noninterest income
$ 46.2
$ 43.6
$ 17.1
$ 43.3
$ 43.2
Adjusted noninterest income1
$ 46.2
$ 43.6
$ 45.5
$43.3
$43.2
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 was $144.6 million, compared to $141.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $139.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting of branch right sizing, early retirement and an FDIC special assessment. Collectively, these items totaled $1.0 million in the first quarter of 2025, $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $2.0 million in the first quarter of 2024. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $143.6 million for the first quarter of 2025, $139.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $137.9 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis reflected increased salaries and benefits primarily due to seasonally higher payroll taxes and the previously mentioned Fraud Event. Excluding the $4.3 million of expenses associated with the Fraud Event, adjusted noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2025 would have been $139.3 million 1, down slightly from fourth quarter 2024 levels.
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 74.8
$ 71.6
$ 69.2
$ 70.7
$ 72.7
Occupancy expense, net
12.7
11.9
12.2
11.9
12.3
Furniture and equipment
5.5
5.7
5.6
5.6
5.1
Deposit insurance
5.4
5.6
5.6
5.4
5.5
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.2
0.3
0.1
0.1
0.2
FDIC special assessment
-
-
-
0.3
1.6
Other operating expenses
46.1
46.1
44.5
45.4
42.5
Total noninterest expense
$144.6
$141.1
$137.2
$139.4
$139.9
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
$ 74.8
$ 71.4
$ 69.2
$ 70.6
$ 72.4
Adjusted other operating expenses1
45.9
44.7
44.4
44.3
42.4
Adjusted noninterest expense1
143.6
139.3
136.8
137.8
137.9
Efficiency ratio
66.94 %
65.66 %
75.70 %
68.38 %
69.41 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
64.75
62.89
63.38
65.68
66.42
Full-time equivalent employees
2,949
2,946
2,972
2,961
2,989
Number of financial centers
222
222
234
234
233
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were $17.1 billion, compared to $17.0 billion at the end of both the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. The increase in total loans on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to growth in the commercial real estate, mortgage warehouse and agricultural portfolios. Unfunded loan commitments at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were $3.9 billion, up $149 million, or 4 percent, from fourth quarter 2024 levels. The commercial loan pipeline totaled $1.8 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, up 43 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, and ready to close commercial loans totaled $757 million, marking the third consecutive quarterly increase in both metrics.
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
$ in millions
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
Total loans
$17,094
$17,006
$17,336
$17,192
$17,002
Unfunded loan commitments
3,888
3,739
3,681
3,746
3,875
Deposits and Other Borrowings
Total deposits at the end of the first quarter of 2025 were $21.7 billion, compared to $21.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $22.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The decrease in total deposits on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to a decline in time deposits and brokered deposits, offset in part by an increase in interest bearing transaction accounts (checking, money market and savings accounts, and public funds). Other borrowings totaled $1.3 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to $1.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase in other borrowings on a linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in FHLB advances.
Deposits
$ in millions
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 4,455
$ 4,461
$ 4,522
$ 4,624
$ 4,698
Interest bearing transaction accounts
10,621
10,331
10,038
10,092
10,316
Time deposits
3,695
3,796
4,014
4,185
4,314
Brokered deposits
2,914
3,298
3,361
2,940
3,025
Total deposits
$21,684
$21,886
$21,935
$21,841
$22,353
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
21 %
20 %
21 %
21 %
21 %
Total loans to total deposits
79
78
79
79
76
Asset Quality
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the first quarter of 2025 were 23 basis points, compared to 27 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 19 basis points in the first quarter of 2024. Net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2025 included $1.9 million of charge-offs associated with a run-off portfolio consisting of small ticket equipment finance and acquired asset-based lending portfolios ("run-off portfolio"). Net charge-offs from the run-off portfolio accounted for 4 basis points of total net charge-offs during the first quarter of 2025, 6 basis points of total net charge-offs during the fourth quarter of 2024 and 11 basis points of total net charge-offs in the first quarter of 2024.
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the first quarter of 2025 totaled $152.3 million, compared to $110.7 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $107.3 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The increase in the nonperforming loans on a linked quarter basis and year-over-year basis was primarily due to the two specific credit relationships discussed above that were placed on nonaccrual at the end of the first quarter of 2025. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the first quarter of 2025 at 165 percent, compared to 212 percent at both the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2024. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 61 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to 45 basis points at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and 41 basis points at the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Provision for credit losses on loans totaled $26.8 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and $10.2 million in the first quarter of 2024. The increase in provision for credit losses on loans primarily reflected $15.6 million of incremental provision related to the aforementioned two specific credit relationships. The allowance for credit losses on loans at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $252.2 million, compared to $235.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $227.4 million at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses on loans as a percentage of total loans was 1.48 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2025, compared to 1.38 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and 1.34 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Asset Quality
$ in millions
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total
1.48 %
1.38 %
1.35 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to
165
212
229
223
212
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.89
0.65
0.59
0.60
0.63
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.23
0.27
0.22
0.19
0.19
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.23
0.22
0.20
0.19
0.19
Total nonperforming loans
$152.3
$110.7
$101.7
$103.4
$107.3
Total other nonperforming assets
10.0
10.5
2.6
3.4
5.0
Total nonperforming assets
$162.3
$121.2
$104.3
$106.8
$112.3
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
$25.6
Capital
Total stockholders' equity at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $3.5 billion, up slightly from the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and up $92.4 million from $3.4 billion at the end of the first quarter of 2024. The increase on a year-over-year basis was primarily due to an increase of $40.3 million in retained earnings, coupled with a $40.3 million recapture of accumulated other comprehensive income principally associated with the mark-to-market adjustment on AFS investment securities. Book value per share at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $28.04, compared to $28.08 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $27.42 at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $16.81, compared to $16.80 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and $16.02 at the end of the first quarter of 2024.
Total stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 13.2 percent, compared to 13.1 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024 and 12.6 percent at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was 8.3 percent, up slightly from fourth quarter 2024 levels and up from 7.8 percent reported at the end of the first quarter of 2024. Each of the applicable regulatory capital ratios for Simmons and its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, continue to significantly exceed "well-capitalized" regulatory guidelines.
Select Capital Ratios
1Q25
4Q24
3Q24
2Q24
1Q24
Stockholders' equity to total assets
13.2 %
13.1 %
12.9 %
12.6 %
12.6 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
8.3
8.3
8.2
7.8
7.8
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.2
12.4
12.1
12.0
12.0
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.8
9.7
9.6
9.5
9.4
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.2
12.4
12.1
12.0
12.0
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.6
14.6
14.3
14.2
14.4
Share Repurchase Program
During the first quarter of 2025, Simmons did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program that was authorized in January 2024 (2024 Program), which replaced its former repurchase program that was authorized in January 2022. Remaining authorization under the 2024 Program as of March 31, 2025, was approximately $175 million. The timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases under the 2024 Program will be determined by Simmons' management at its discretion based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to, market conditions, trading volume and market price of Simmons' common stock, Simmons' capital needs, Simmons' working capital and investment requirements, other corporate considerations, economic conditions, and legal requirements. The 2024 Program does not obligate Simmons to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued or suspended at any time without prior notice.
(1)
Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2)
FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Thursday, April 17, 2025. Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 (North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10198144. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 116 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 222 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2024, Simmons Bank was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Best Regional Banks 2025, by U.S. News & World Report as one of the 2024-2025 Best Companies to Work For in the South and by Forbes as one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Tennessee and America's Best-In-State Banks 2024 in Missouri. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, noninterest income, and noninterest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, early retirement program, FDIC special assessment charges and expenses related to the Fraud Event.
In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities, or the aforementioned two specific credit relationships. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Makris's quote, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, future economic conditions and interest rates, and the adequacy of reserve levels for loans. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; changes in tariff policies; general economic and market conditions; changes in governmental administrations; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and any indirect exposure related to the closings of other financial institutions and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners, or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns experienced by closed financial institutions may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships; increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates and from non-bank financial institutions; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); fraud that results in material losses or that we have not discovered yet that may result in material losses; the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; significant increases in nonaccrual loan balances; cyber or other information technology threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$ 423,171
$ 429,705
$ 398,321
$ 320,021
$ 380,324
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
211,115
257,672
205,081
254,312
222,979
Cash and cash equivalents
634,286
687,377
603,402
574,333
603,303
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
100
100
100
100
100
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,615,556
3,636,636
3,658,700
3,685,450
3,707,258
Investment securities - available-for-sale
2,491,849
2,529,426
2,691,094
2,885,904
3,027,558
Mortgage loans held for sale
8,351
11,417
8,270
13,053
11,899
Loans:
Loans
17,094,078
17,005,937
17,336,040
17,192,437
17,001,760
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(252,168)
(235,019)
(233,223)
(230,389)
(227,367)
Net loans
16,841,910
16,770,918
17,102,817
16,962,048
16,774,393
Premises and equipment
573,616
585,431
584,366
581,893
576,466
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
8,976
9,270
1,299
2,209
3,511
Interest receivable
117,398
123,243
125,700
126,625
122,781
Bank owned life insurance
535,324
531,805
508,781
505,023
503,348
Goodwill
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
Other intangible assets
93,714
97,242
101,093
104,943
108,795
Other assets
551,112
572,385
562,983
606,692
611,964
Total assets
$ 26,792,991
$ 26,876,049
$ 27,269,404
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$ 4,455,255
$ 4,460,517
$ 4,521,715
$ 4,624,186
$ 4,697,539
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
11,265,554
10,982,022
10,863,945
10,925,179
11,071,762
Time deposits
5,963,811
6,443,211
6,549,774
6,291,518
6,583,703
Total deposits
21,684,620
21,885,750
21,935,434
21,840,883
22,353,004
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
50,133
37,109
51,071
52,705
58,760
Other borrowings
884,863
745,372
1,045,878
1,346,378
871,874
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,331
366,293
366,255
366,217
366,179
Accrued interest and other liabilities
275,559
312,653
341,933
304,020
283,232
Total liabilities
23,261,506
23,347,177
23,740,571
23,910,203
23,933,049
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,259
1,257
1,256
1,255
1,254
Surplus
2,515,372
2,511,590
2,508,438
2,506,469
2,503,673
Undivided profits
1,382,564
1,376,935
1,355,000
1,356,626
1,342,215
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(367,710)
(360,910)
(335,861)
(405,481)
(408,016)
Total stockholders' equity
3,531,485
3,528,872
3,528,833
3,458,869
3,439,126
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 26,792,991
$ 26,876,049
$ 27,269,404
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$ 257,755
$ 272,727
$ 277,939
$ 270,937
$ 261,490
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
2,703
2,913
2,921
2,964
3,010
Investment securities
47,257
50,162
53,220
55,050
58,001
Mortgage loans held for sale
122
180
209
194
148
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
307,837
325,982
334,289
329,145
322,649
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
62,559
70,661
73,937
73,946
73,241
Other deposits
67,895
72,369
78,307
79,087
78,692
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
113
119
138
156
189
Other borrowings
7,714
11,386
17,067
15,025
11,649
Subordinated notes and debentures
6,134
6,505
7,128
7,026
6,972
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
144,415
161,040
176,577
175,240
170,743
NET INTEREST INCOME
163,422
164,942
157,712
153,905
151,906
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
26,797
13,332
12,148
11,099
10,206
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
26,797
13,332
12,148
11,099
10,206
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
136,625
151,610
145,564
142,806
141,700
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,635
12,978
12,713
12,252
11,955
Debit and credit card fees
8,446
8,323
8,144
8,162
8,246
Wealth management fees
9,629
9,658
9,098
9,187
8,398
Mortgage lending income
2,013
1,828
1,956
1,973
2,320
Bank owned life insurance income
4,092
3,780
3,757
3,876
3,814
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
1,333
1,426
1,509
1,439
1,279
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(28,393)
-
-
Other income
8,007
5,565
8,346
6,410
7,172
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
46,155
43,558
17,130
43,299
43,184
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
74,824
71,588
69,167
70,716
72,653
Occupancy expense, net
12,651
11,876
12,216
11,864
12,258
Furniture and equipment expense
5,465
5,671
5,612
5,623
5,141
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
198
317
87
117
179
Deposit insurance
5,391
5,550
5,571
5,682
7,135
Other operating expenses
46,051
46,115
44,540
45,352
42,513
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
144,580
141,117
137,193
139,354
139,879
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
38,200
54,051
25,501
46,751
45,005
Provision for income taxes
5,812
5,732
761
5,988
6,134
NET INCOME
$ 32,388
$ 48,319
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.26
$ 0.38
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.26
$ 0.38
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$ 3,531,485
$ 3,528,872
$ 3,528,833
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
CECL transition provision (1)
-
30,873
30,873
30,873
30,873
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,381,953)
(1,385,128)
(1,388,549)
(1,391,969)
(1,394,672)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
367,710
360,910
335,861
405,481
408,016
Total Tier 1 capital
2,517,242
2,535,527
2,507,018
2,503,254
2,483,343
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,331
366,293
366,255
366,217
366,179
Subordinated debt phase out
(132,000)
(132,000)
(132,000)
(132,000)
(66,000)
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
257,769
222,313
220,517
217,684
214,660
Total Tier 2 capital
492,100
456,606
454,772
451,901
514,839
Total risk-based capital
$ 3,009,342
$ 2,992,133
$ 2,961,790
$ 2,955,155
$ 2,998,182
Risk weighted assets
$ 20,621,540
$ 20,473,960
$ 20,790,941
$ 20,856,194
$ 20,782,094
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$ 25,619,424
$ 26,037,459
$ 26,198,178
$ 26,371,545
$ 26,312,873
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
13.18 %
13.13 %
12.94 %
12.64 %
12.56 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
8.34 %
8.29 %
8.15 %
7.84 %
7.75 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
12.21 %
12.38 %
12.06 %
12.00 %
11.95 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.83 %
9.74 %
9.57 %
9.49 %
9.44 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.21 %
12.38 %
12.06 %
12.00 %
11.95 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.59 %
14.61 %
14.25 %
14.17 %
14.43 %
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$ 456,545
$ 455,869
$ 455,179
$ 454,488
$ 453,805
Mortgage-backed securities
1,048,170
1,070,032
1,093,070
1,119,741
1,142,352
State and political subdivisions
1,856,905
1,857,177
1,857,283
1,857,409
1,855,642
Other securities
253,936
253,558
253,168
253,812
255,459
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
3,615,556
3,636,636
3,658,700
3,685,450
3,707,258
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$ 699
$ 996
$ 1,290
$ 1,275
$ 1,964
U.S. Government agencies
52,318
54,547
58,397
66,563
69,801
Mortgage-backed securities
1,380,913
1,392,759
1,510,402
1,730,842
1,845,364
State and political subdivisions
832,898
858,182
898,178
864,190
874,849
Other securities
225,021
222,942
222,827
223,034
235,580
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
2,491,849
2,529,426
2,691,094
2,885,904
3,027,558
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$ 6,107,405
$ 6,166,062
$ 6,349,794
$ 6,571,354
$ 6,734,816
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$ 2,929,625
$ 2,949,951
$ 3,109,610
$ 3,005,524
$ 3,049,281
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer:
Credit cards
$ 179,680
$ 181,675
$ 177,696
$ 178,354
$ 182,742
Other consumer
97,198
127,319
113,896
130,278
124,531
Total consumer
276,878
308,994
291,592
308,632
307,273
Real Estate:
Construction
2,778,245
2,789,249
2,796,378
3,056,703
3,331,739
Single-family residential
2,647,451
2,689,946
2,724,648
2,666,201
2,624,738
Other commercial real estate
8,051,304
7,912,336
7,992,437
7,760,266
7,508,049
Total real estate
13,477,000
13,391,531
13,513,463
13,483,170
13,464,526
Commercial:
Commercial
2,372,681
2,434,175
2,467,384
2,484,474
2,499,311
Agricultural
370,923
261,154
314,340
285,181
226,642
Total commercial
2,743,604
2,695,329
2,781,724
2,769,655
2,725,953
Other
596,596
610,083
749,261
630,980
504,008
Total loans
$ 17,094,078
$ 17,005,937
$ 17,336,040
$ 17,192,437
$ 17,001,760
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$ 235,019
$ 233,223
$ 230,389
$ 227,367
$ 225,231
Loans charged off:
Credit cards
1,460
1,629
1,744
1,418
1,646
Other consumer
1,133
505
524
550
732
Real estate
4,425
3,810
159
123
2,857
Commercial
4,243
6,796
8,235
7,243
4,593
Total loans charged off
11,261
12,740
10,662
9,334
9,828
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Credit cards
211
391
231
221
248
Other consumer
306
279
275
509
333
Real estate
99
275
403
72
735
Commercial
997
259
439
455
442
Total recoveries
1,613
1,204
1,348
1,257
1,758
Net loans charged off
9,648
11,536
9,314
8,077
8,070
Provision for credit losses on loans
26,797
13,332
12,148
11,099
10,206
Balance, end of quarter
$ 252,168
$ 235,019
$ 233,223
$ 230,389
$ 227,367
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 151,897
$ 110,154
$ 100,865
$ 102,891
$ 105,788
Loans past due 90 days or more
494
603
830
558
1,527
Total nonperforming loans
152,391
110,757
101,695
103,449
107,315
Other nonperforming assets:
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
8,976
9,270
1,299
2,209
3,511
Other nonperforming assets
978
1,202
1,311
1,167
1,491
Total other nonperforming assets
9,954
10,472
2,610
3,376
5,002
Total nonperforming assets
$ 162,345
$ 121,229
$ 104,305
$ 106,825
$ 112,317
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.48 %
1.38 %
1.35 %
1.34 %
1.34 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
165 %
212 %
229 %
223 %
212 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.89 %
0.65 %
0.59 %
0.60 %
0.63 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.61 %
0.45 %
0.38 %
0.39 %
0.41 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
0.23 %
0.27 %
0.22 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
0.23 %
0.22 %
0.20 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
average credit card loans (QTD)
2.72 %
2.63 %
3.23 %
2.50 %
2.88 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$ 241,021
$ 2,703
4.55 %
$ 238,731
$ 2,913
4.85 %
$ 211,121
$ 3,010
5.73 %
Investment securities - taxable
3,540,559
31,584
3.62 %
3,633,138
34,459
3.77 %
4,162,455
42,198
4.08 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
2,608,070
21,217
3.30 %
2,633,148
21,260
3.21 %
2,635,368
21,301
3.25 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
8,142
122
6.08 %
10,713
180
6.68 %
9,048
148
6.58 %
Loans - including fees (FTE)
16,920,050
258,625
6.20 %
17,212,034
273,594
6.32 %
16,900,496
262,414
6.24 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
23,317,842
314,251
5.47 %
23,727,764
332,406
5.57 %
23,918,488
329,071
5.53 %
Non-earning assets
3,360,786
3,351,179
3,340,911
Total assets
$ 26,678,628
$ 27,078,943
$ 27,259,399
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$ 11,177,550
$ 67,895
2.46 %
$ 10,967,450
$ 72,369
2.63 %
$ 11,132,396
$ 78,692
2.84 %
Time deposits
6,160,429
62,559
4.12 %
6,397,251
70,661
4.39 %
6,448,014
73,241
4.57 %
Total interest bearing deposits
17,337,979
130,454
3.05 %
17,364,701
143,030
3.28 %
17,580,410
151,933
3.48 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
39,797
113
1.15 %
47,314
119
1.00 %
54,160
189
1.40 %
Other borrowings
706,402
7,714
4.43 %
932,366
11,386
4.86 %
873,278
11,649
5.37 %
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,312
6,134
6.79 %
366,274
6,505
7.07 %
366,160
6,972
7.66 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
18,450,490
144,415
3.17 %
18,710,655
161,040
3.42 %
18,874,008
170,743
3.64 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,342,948
4,491,361
4,654,179
Other liabilities
320,721
333,781
284,191
Total liabilities
23,114,159
23,535,797
23,812,378
Stockholders' equity
3,564,469
3,543,146
3,447,021
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 26,678,628
$ 27,078,943
$ 27,259,399
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 169,836
$ 171,366
$ 158,328
Net interest spread (FTE)
2.30 %
2.15 %
1.89 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.95 %
2.87 %
2.66 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - As Reported
Net Income
$ 32,388
$ 48,319
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
Diluted earnings per share
0.26
0.38
0.20
0.32
0.31
Return on average assets
0.49 %
0.71 %
0.36 %
0.60 %
0.57 %
Return on average common equity
3.69 %
5.43 %
2.81 %
4.75 %
4.54 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
6.61 %
9.59 %
5.27 %
8.67 %
8.33 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.95 %
2.87 %
2.74 %
2.69 %
2.66 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
66.94 %
65.66 %
75.70 %
68.38 %
69.41 %
FTE adjustment
6,414
6,424
6,398
6,576
6,422
Average diluted shares outstanding
126,336,557
126,232,084
125,999,269
125,758,166
125,661,950
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.213
0.210
0.210
0.210
0.210
Accretable yield on acquired loans
1,084
1,863
1,496
1,569
1,123
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 33,122
$ 49,634
$ 46,005
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.26
0.39
0.37
0.33
0.32
Adjusted return on average assets
0.50 %
0.73 %
0.67 %
0.62 %
0.60 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
3.77 %
5.57 %
5.22 %
4.88 %
4.71 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
6.75 %
9.83 %
9.34 %
8.89 %
8.62 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
64.75 %
62.89 %
63.38 %
65.68 %
66.42 %
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$ 32,388
$ 152,693
$ 104,374
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
Diluted earnings per share
0.26
1.21
0.83
0.63
0.31
Return on average assets
0.49 %
0.56 %
0.51 %
0.59 %
0.57 %
Return on average common equity
3.69 %
4.38 %
4.02 %
4.64 %
4.54 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
6.61 %
7.96 %
7.39 %
8.50 %
8.33 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.95 %
2.74 %
2.70 %
2.68 %
2.66 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
66.94 %
69.57 %
71.00 %
68.90 %
69.41 %
FTE adjustment
6,414
25,820
19,396
12,998
6,422
Average diluted shares outstanding
126,336,557
126,115,606
125,910,260
125,693,536
125,661,950
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.213
0.840
0.630
0.420
0.210
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 33,122
$ 177,887
$ 128,253
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.26
1.41
1.02
0.65
0.32
Adjusted return on average assets
0.50 %
0.65 %
0.63 %
0.61 %
0.60 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
3.77 %
5.10 %
4.94 %
4.80 %
4.71 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
6.75 %
9.18 %
8.96 %
8.76 %
8.62 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
64.75 %
64.56 %
65.14 %
66.05 %
66.42 %
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$ 28.04
$ 28.08
$ 28.11
$ 27.56
$ 27.42
Tangible book value per share
16.81
16.80
16.78
16.20
16.02
Shares outstanding
125,926,822
125,651,540
125,554,598
125,487,520
125,419,618
Full-time equivalent employees
2,949
2,946
2,972
2,961
2,989
Total number of financial centers
222
222
234
234
233
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 32,388
$ 48,319
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
-
-
283
1,549
Early retirement program
-
200
(1)
118
219
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(13)
615
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
28,393
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
994
1,581
410
519
236
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(260)
(466)
(7,524)
(401)
(524)
Certain items, net of tax
734
1,315
21,265
1,134
1,480
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 33,122
$ 49,634
$ 46,005
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.26
$ 0.38
$ 0.20
$ 0.32
$ 0.31
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
-
-
-
0.01
Early retirement program
-
-
-
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
-
0.01
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
0.23
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
-
0.01
-
-
-
Tax effect of certain items (1)
-
-
(0.06)
-
-
Certain items, net of tax
-
0.01
0.17
0.01
0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.26
$ 0.39
$ 0.37
$ 0.33
$ 0.32
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 46,155
$ 43,558
$ 17,130
$ 43,299
$ 43,184
Certain noninterest income items
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
28,393
-
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 46,155
$ 43,558
$ 45,523
$ 43,299
$ 43,184
Noninterest expense
$ 144,580
$ 141,117
$ 137,193
$ 139,354
$ 139,879
Certain noninterest expense items
Early retirement program
-
(200)
1
(118)
(219)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
-
-
(283)
(1,549)
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
13
(615)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(994)
(1,581)
(410)
(519)
(236)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
143,586
139,336
136,797
137,819
137,875
Less: Fraud event
(4,300)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)
$ 139,286
$ 139,336
$ 136,797
$ 137,819
$ 137,875
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 74,824
$ 71,588
$ 69,167
$ 70,716
$ 72,653
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Early retirement program
-
(200)
1
(118)
(219)
Other
-
-
(1)
1
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 74,824
$ 71,388
$ 69,167
$ 70,599
$ 72,434
Other operating expenses
$ 46,051
$ 46,115
$ 44,540
$ 45,352
$ 42,513
Certain other operating expenses items
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
13
(615)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(161)
(1,457)
(184)
(392)
(83)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 45,890
$ 44,658
$ 44,369
$ 44,345
$ 42,430
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
(in thousands, except per share data)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 32,388
$ 152,693
$ 104,374
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
1,832
1,832
1,832
1,549
Early retirement program
-
536
336
337
219
Termination of vendor and software services
-
602
602
615
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
28,393
28,393
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
994
2,746
1,165
755
236
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(260)
(8,915)
(8,449)
(925)
(524)
Certain items, net of tax
734
25,194
23,879
2,614
1,480
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 33,122
$ 177,887
$ 128,253
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.26
$ 1.21
$ 0.83
$ 0.63
$ 0.31
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.01
Early retirement program
-
-
-
-
-
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
-
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
0.23
0.23
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
-
0.02
0.01
0.01
-
Tax effect of certain items (1)
-
(0.07)
(0.07)
(0.01)
-
Certain items, net of tax
-
0.20
0.19
0.02
0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.26
$ 1.41
$ 1.02
$ 0.65
$ 0.32
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 46,155
$ 147,171
$ 103,613
$ 86,483
$ 43,184
Certain noninterest income items
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
28,393
28,393
-
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 46,155
$ 175,564
$ 132,006
$ 86,483
$ 43,184
Noninterest expense
$ 144,580
$ 557,543
$ 416,426
$ 279,233
$ 139,879
Certain noninterest expense items
Early retirement program
-
(536)
(336)
(337)
(219)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(1,832)
(1,832)
(1,832)
(1,549)
Termination of vendor and software services
-
(602)
(602)
(615)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(994)
(2,746)
(1,165)
(755)
(236)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
143,586
551,827
412,491
275,694
137,875
Less: Fraud event
(4,300)
-
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding fraud event (non-GAAP)
$ 139,286
$ 551,827
$ 412,491
$ 275,694
$ 137,875
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 74,824
$ 284,124
$ 212,536
$ 143,369
$ 72,653
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Early retirement program
-
(536)
(336)
(337)
(219)
Other
-
-
-
1
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 74,824
$ 283,588
$ 212,200
$ 143,033
$ 72,434
Other operating expenses
$ 46,051
$ 178,520
$ 132,405
$ 87,865
$ 42,513
Certain other operating expenses items
Termination of vendor and software services
-
(602)
(602)
(615)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(161)
(2,116)
(659)
(475)
(83)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 45,890
$ 175,802
$ 131,144
$ 86,775
$ 42,430
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,531,485
$ 3,528,872
$ 3,528,833
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(93,714)
(97,242)
(101,093)
(104,943)
(108,795)
Total intangibles
(1,414,513)
(1,418,041)
(1,421,892)
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 2,116,972
$ 2,110,831
$ 2,106,941
$ 2,033,127
$ 2,009,532
Total assets
$ 26,792,991
$ 26,876,049
$ 27,269,404
$ 27,369,072
$ 27,372,175
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(93,714)
(97,242)
(101,093)
(104,943)
(108,795)
Total intangibles
(1,414,513)
(1,418,041)
(1,421,892)
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
Tangible assets
$ 25,378,478
$ 25,458,008
$ 25,847,512
$ 25,943,330
$ 25,942,581
Ratio of common equity to assets
13.18 %
13.13 %
12.94 %
12.64 %
12.56 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.34 %
8.29 %
8.15 %
7.84 %
7.75 %
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,531,485
$ 3,528,872
$ 3,528,833
$ 3,458,869
$ 3,439,126
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
|
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangible assets
(93,714)
(97,242)
(101,093)
(104,943)
(108,795)
Total intangibles
(1,414,513)
(1,418,041)
(1,421,892)
(1,425,742)
(1,429,594)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 2,116,972
$ 2,110,831
$ 2,106,941
$ 2,033,127
$ 2,009,532
Shares of common stock outstanding
125,926,822
125,651,540
125,554,598
125,487,520
125,419,618
Book value per common share
$ 28.04
$ 28.08
$ 28.11
$ 27.56
$ 27.42
Tangible book value per common share
$ 16.81
$ 16.80
$ 16.78
$ 16.20
$ 16.02
Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
$ 8,614,833
$ 8,467,291
$ 8,355,496
$ 8,186,903
$ 8,413,514
Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)
3,005,328
2,790,339
2,710,167
2,835,424
2,995,241
Less: Intercompany eliminations
1,073,500
1,045,734
986,626
943,979
775,461
Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits
$ 4,536,005
$ 4,631,218
$ 4,658,703
$ 4,407,500
$ 4,642,812
FHLB borrowing availability
$ 4,432,000
$ 4,716,000
$ 4,955,000
$ 4,910,000
$ 5,326,000
Unpledged securities
4,197,000
4,103,000
4,110,000
4,145,000
4,122,000
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
Bank Term Funding Program (1)
1,780,000
2,081,000
2,109,000
2,065,000
2,009,000
Additional liquidity sources
$ 10,409,000
$ 10,900,000
$ 11,174,000
$ 11,120,000
$ 11,457,000
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio
2.3
2.4
2.4
2.5
2.5
(1) The Bank Term Funding Program closed for new loans on March 11, 2024. At no time did Simmons borrow funds under this program.
Calculation of Net Charge Off Ratio
Net charge offs
$ 9,648
$ 11,536
$ 9,314
$ 8,077
$ 8,070
Less: Net charge offs from run-off portfolio (1)
1,900
2,500
3,500
6,700
4,500
Net charge offs excluding run-off portfolio
$ 7,748
$ 9,036
$ 5,814
$ 1,377
$ 3,570
Average total loans
$ 16,920,050
$ 17,212,034
$ 17,208,162
$ 17,101,799
$ 16,900,496
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (NCO ratio)
0.23 %
0.27 %
0.22 %
0.19 %
0.19 %
NCO ratio, excluding net charge offs associated with run-off
portfolio (annualized)
0.19 %
0.21 %
0.13 %
0.03 %
0.08 %
(1) Run-off portfolio consists of asset based lending and small equipment finance portfolios obtained in acquisitions.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 32,388
$ 48,319
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
-
-
283
1,549
Early retirement program
-
200
(1)
118
219
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(13)
615
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
28,393
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
994
1,581
410
519
236
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(260)
(466)
(7,524)
(401)
(524)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 33,122
$ 49,634
$ 46,005
$ 41,897
$ 40,351
Average total assets
$ 26,678,628
$ 27,078,943
$ 27,216,440
$ 27,305,277
$ 27,259,399
Return on average assets
0.49 %
0.71 %
0.36 %
0.60 %
0.57 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.50 %
0.73 %
0.67 %
0.62 %
0.60 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 32,388
$ 48,319
$ 24,740
$ 40,763
$ 38,871
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,605
2,843
2,845
2,845
2,844
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 34,993
$ 51,162
$ 27,585
$ 43,608
$ 41,715
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 283
$ 1,549
Early retirement program
-
200
(1)
118
219
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(13)
615
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
28,393
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
994
1,581
410
519
236
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(260)
(466)
(7,524)
(401)
(524)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
33,122
49,634
46,005
41,897
40,351
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,605
2,843
2,845
2,845
2,844
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 35,727
$ 52,477
$ 48,850
$ 44,742
$ 43,195
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,564,469
$ 3,543,146
$ 3,505,141
$ 3,451,155
$ 3,447,021
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangibles
(95,787)
(99,405)
(103,438)
(107,173)
(111,023)
Total average intangibles
(1,416,586)
(1,420,204)
(1,424,237)
(1,427,972)
(1,431,822)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 2,147,883
$ 2,122,942
$ 2,080,904
$ 2,023,183
$ 2,015,199
Return on average common equity
3.69 %
5.43 %
2.81 %
4.75 %
4.54 %
Return on tangible common equity
6.61 %
9.59 %
5.27 %
8.67 %
8.33 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
3.77 %
5.57 %
5.22 %
4.88 %
4.71 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
6.75 %
9.83 %
9.34 %
8.89 %
8.62 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 144,580
$ 141,117
$ 137,193
$ 139,354
$ 139,879
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Early retirement program
-
(200)
1
(118)
(219)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
-
-
(283)
(1,549)
Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
13
(615)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(994)
(1,581)
(410)
(519)
(236)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(198)
(317)
(87)
(117)
(179)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(3,527)
(3,850)
(3,851)
(3,852)
(3,850)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 139,861
$ 135,169
$ 132,859
$ 133,850
$ 133,846
Net interest income
$ 163,422
$ 164,942
$ 157,712
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
Noninterest income
46,155
43,558
17,130
43,299
43,184
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,414
6,424
6,398
6,576
6,422
Efficiency ratio denominator
215,991
214,924
181,240
203,780
201,512
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
-
-
28,393
-
-
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 215,991
$ 214,924
$ 209,633
$ 203,780
$ 201,512
Efficiency ratio (1)
66.94 %
65.66 %
75.70 %
68.38 %
69.41 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
64.75 %
62.89 %
63.38 %
65.68 %
66.42 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 163,422
$ 164,942
$ 157,712
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
Noninterest income
46,155
43,558
17,130
43,299
43,184
Total revenue
209,577
208,500
174,842
197,204
195,090
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
-
-
(28,393)
-
-
Adjusted total revenue
$ 209,577
$ 208,500
$ 203,235
$ 197,204
$ 195,090
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 163,422
$ 164,942
$ 157,712
$ 153,905
$ 151,906
Noninterest income
46,155
43,558
17,130
43,299
43,184
Total revenue
209,577
208,500
174,842
197,204
195,090
Less: Noninterest expense
144,580
141,117
137,193
139,354
139,879
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 64,997
$ 67,383
$ 37,649
$ 57,850
$ 55,211
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 64,997
$ 67,383
$ 37,649
$ 57,850
$ 55,211
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
-
28,393
-
-
Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
-
-
283
1,549
Plus: Early retirement program costs
-
200
(1)
118
219
Plus: Termination of vendor and software services
-
-
(13)
615
-
Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)
994
1,581
410
519
236
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$ 65,991
$ 69,164
$ 66,438
$ 59,385
$ 57,215
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
(Unaudited)
2025
2024
2024
2024
2024
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 32,388
$ 152,693
$ 104,374
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
1,832
1,832
1,832
1,549
Early retirement program
-
536
336
337
219
Termination of vendor and software services
-
602
602
615
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
28,393
28,393
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
994
2,746
1,165
755
236
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(260)
(8,915)
(8,449)
(925)
(524)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 33,122
$ 177,887
$ 128,253
$ 82,248
$ 40,351
Average total assets
$ 26,678,628
$ 27,214,647
$ 27,260,212
$ 27,282,338
$ 27,259,399
Return on average assets
0.49 %
0.56 %
0.51 %
0.59 %
0.57 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.50 %
0.65 %
0.63 %
0.61 %
0.60 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 32,388
$ 152,693
$ 104,374
$ 79,634
$ 38,871
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,605
11,377
8,534
5,689
2,844
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 34,993
$ 164,070
$ 112,908
$ 85,323
$ 41,715
Certain items (non-GAAP)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
$ -
$ 1,832
$ 1,832
$ 1,832
$ 1,549
Early retirement program
-
536
336
337
219
Termination of vendor and software services
-
602
602
615
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
-
28,393
28,393
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
994
2,746
1,165
755
236
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(260)
(8,915)
(8,449)
(925)
(524)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
33,122
177,887
128,253
82,248
40,351
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,605
11,377
8,534
5,689
2,844
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 35,727
$ 189,264
$ 136,787
$ 87,937
$ 43,195
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,564,469
$ 3,486,822
$ 3,467,908
$ 3,449,089
$ 3,447,021
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
Other intangibles
(95,787)
(105,239)
(107,197)
(109,098)
(111,023)
Total average intangibles
(1,416,586)
(1,426,038)
(1,427,996)
(1,429,897)
(1,431,822)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 2,147,883
$ 2,060,784
$ 2,039,912
$ 2,019,192
$ 2,015,199
Return on average common equity
3.69 %
4.38 %
4.02 %
4.64 %
4.54 %
Return on tangible common equity
6.61 %
7.96 %
7.39 %
8.50 %
8.33 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
3.77 %
5.10 %
4.94 %
4.80 %
4.71 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
6.75 %
9.18 %
8.96 %
8.76 %
8.62 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 144,580
$ 557,543
$ 416,426
$ 279,233
$ 139,879
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Early retirement program
-
(536)
(336)
(337)
(219)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
-
(1,832)
(1,832)
(1,832)
(1,549)
Termination of vendor and software services
-
(602)
(602)
(615)
-
Branch right sizing expense
(994)
(2,746)
(1,165)
(755)
(236)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(198)
(700)
(383)
(296)
(179)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(3,527)
(15,403)
(11,553)
(7,702)
(3,850)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 139,861
$ 535,724
$ 400,555
$ 267,696
$ 133,846
Net interest income
$ 163,422
$ 628,465
$ 463,523
$ 305,811
$ 151,906
Noninterest income
46,155
147,171
103,613
86,483
43,184
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,414
25,820
19,396
12,998
6,422
Efficiency ratio denominator
215,991
801,456
586,532
405,292
201,512
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
-
28,393
28,393
-
-
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 215,991
$ 829,849
$ 614,925
$ 405,292
$ 201,512
Efficiency ratio (1)
66.94 %
69.57 %
71.00 %
68.90 %
69.41 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
64.75 %
64.56 %
65.14 %
66.05 %
66.42 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
SOURCE Simmons First National Corporation