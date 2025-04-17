The DEA "Slow Walk" MMJ Scandal: DEA Stalls Pharmaceutical Development, Defying President Trump's Agenda

It's clear that the DEA's prolonged delays in approving pharmaceutical marijuana manufacturing applications are in direct conflict with President Trumps 'America First Pharmaceutical' agenda, which aims to revitalize the domestic pharmaceutical industries. This bureaucratic obstruction by DEA Thomas Prevoznik, Matthew Strait and Aarathi Haig is pushing U.S. companies to seek opportunities abroad, hindering economic growth and undermining national ambitions in FDA clinical trials and drug development.

As President Trump's administration pushes to revitalize domestic pharmaceutical manufacturing under the "America First Pharmaceutical" mantra, a glaring contradiction has emerged within the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The agency's prolonged bureaucratic delays in approving pharmaceutical marijuana (MMJ BioPharma Cultivation) manufacturing applications are forcing U.S. drugmakers to relocate operations abroad-undermining both economic growth and the Trump administration's deregulatory goals.

Seven Years of DEA Intentional "SLOW WALK" How MMJ BioPharma Cultivation was Left in Limbo

MMJ BioPharma Cultivation, a pioneer in pharmaceutical-grade cannabis research, has spent seven years awaiting DEA approval to produce federally compliant medications. This stagnation mirrors a systemic pattern of obstruction, with the DEA's "slow-walk" tactics pushing companies to seek opportunities in countries like Canada and Germany, where regulatory frameworks prioritize drug manufacturing and innovation. Such delays stifle American competitiveness and contradict promises to bolster domestic manufacturing..

DOJ Policy Clashes with Supreme Courts Ruling

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently distanced itself from certain administrative practices, including the removal of Administrative Law Judges (ALJs) without cause. Despite this, the DEA continues hearings under these disputed procedures, raising concerns about inconsistent enforcement of federal policy. This discord highlights a lack of cohesion between agencies tasked with upholding justice and public health such is the case with the DEA.

Ethical Cloud Over DEA Leadership: The Case of DEA Attorney Aarathi Haig

DEA Chief Counsel Aarathi Haig now faces scrutiny for her role in defending the agency's contested practices after the Attorney General withdrew support. Haig's continued advocacy amid ethical and legal uncertainties exposes her to personal liability and casts doubt on the DEA's commitment to transparency. Critics argue this misalignment reflects broader dysfunction within the agency's leadership.

Double Standards in Drug Policy: Fentanyl vs. Pharmaceutical Cannabis

While the DEA aggressively targets illicit drugs like fentanyl, its approach to MMJ's FDA approved cannabis research reveals a troubling paradox. By obstructing regulated, science-driven cannabis drug development, the agency hampers access to potential therapies for Multiple Sclerosis and Huntington's disease patients-prioritizing DEA's outdated stigma over medical progress.

The 'Slow Walkers' Behind the Delays: Meet Mathew Strait and Thomas Prevoznik

DEA officials Matthew Strait and Thomas Prevoznik have been singled out for perpetuating bureaucratic hurdles. Their roles in delaying MMJ approvals exemplify a culture of inertia that clashes with the urgency of advancing U.S. pharmaceutical innovation and patient care.

A Call for Accountability and Reform

This crisis demands immediate action:

Congressional Oversight: Lawmakers must investigate the DEA's handling of MMJ applications and enforce deadlines for regulatory decisions.

Judicial Intervention: Courts could compel the DEA to align its practices with federal mandates for efficient drug approval processes.

Agency Modernization: The DEA requires structural reforms to eliminate redundancies and prioritize collaboration with researchers and manufacturers.

Aligning DEA Bureaucracy With National Priorities

President Trump's vision to "Make America Great Again" hinges on empowering, not crippling, domestic industries. The DEA's delays not only betray this mission but also jeopardize U.S. leadership in medical innovation. By holding the agency accountable and streamlining processes, the administration can reclaim America's position as a global pharmaceutical leader-ensuring patients benefit from cutting-edge treatments while fueling economic growth.

This standoff underscores a critical lesson: Bureaucratic red tape must never Trump progress, public health, or national ambition.

MMJ is represented by attorney Megan Sheehan.

