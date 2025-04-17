Monument Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Robert Radie as Chair and Heather Preston to Advisory Board

MANCHESTER, England, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Therapeutics, a precision-neuroscience company focused on the development of innovative treatments for serious central nervous system disorders (CNS), today announced two key leadership appointments. Robert S. Radie (Bob) has been appointed Non-Executive Chair of the Board, effective immediately, and Dr Heather Preston has joined the company's advisory Board.

Mr Radie brings more than three decades of experience working in both public and private pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Having been involved in the launch of blockbuster antidepressant and antipsychotic drugs for Eli Lilly early in his career, Bob has continued a focus in psychiatric and neurological therapeutics. He led commercial and acquisition successes in neuroscience small molecule companies Prestwick Pharmaceuticals and Zyla Life Sciences and now serves as CEO and Chair of nerve injury-focused Neuraptive Therapeutics.

Previously Mr Radie held leadership roles as President, CEO and Director of Topaz Pharmaceuticals, a specialty pharmaceutical company acquired by Sanofi Pasteur, and Transmolecular, Inc., a biotechnology company developing cancer diagnostics and treatments. He has also held senior positions in a number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, including Morphotek and Vicuron Pharmaceuticals, and currently serves on the Boards of Orcosa and Rockwell Medical (Chair), biopharmaceutical companies, and ValSource, an employee-owned industry standards company. His prior board experience includes Paratek Pharmaceutical and Veloxis Inc.

"I'm delighted to join Monument Therapeutics at such an exciting time in its growth," said Mr Radie. "The company's precision psychiatry approach has the potential to transform treatment for CNS disorders, and I look forward to supporting the team as we advance the pipeline."

Monument Tx has also further strengthened its advisory board with the appointment of Heather Preston, MD. With a background originally in medicine and management consulting, Heather brings over 20 years of experience as a healthcare venture capitalist. She has a longstanding interest in developing better treatments for schizophrenia having served on the Board of Karuna Therapeutics prior to their successful acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb for $14 billion in 2024.

"We are thrilled to welcome both Bob and Heather to Monument," said Dr. Jenny Barnett, CEO of Monument Therapeutics. "Bob's deep operational experience and successful track record in neuroscience will be invaluable as we scale the company, and Heather's insight into clinical development and investment strategy strengthens our advisory board at a pivotal moment for our lead programs."

About Monument Therapeutics:

Monument Therapeutics is a neuroscience-focused drug development company headquartered in Manchester, UK. It applies a unique novel drug development strategy, leveraging digital assessments of cognition to select patients suitable for treatment with new innovative drugs.

For more information, please visit www.monumenttx.com

For further information, contact:

Jenny Barnett, CEO

E-Mail: jbarnett@monumenttx.com

Media Contact:

Christopher Koddermann

Tel: +41 (79) 434 25 78

E-Mail: chris@cura-communications.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2504948/5269261/Monument_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/monument-therapeutics-announces-appointment-of-robert-radie-as-chair-and-heather-preston-to-advisory-board-302429336.html