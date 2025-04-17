Cereno Scientific has announced that its second clinical stage asset, CS014, has completed the Phase I safety study, with the conclusion of the second, multiple ascending dose (MAD) part of the trial (which commenced in November 2024). This follows the successful completion of the single ascending dose (SAD) part of the study in February 2025. With the focus now on data management and analysis, management expects to announce top-line results in June 2025. CS014 is Cereno's second histone deacetylase inhibitor (HDACi), a proprietary new chemical entity (NCE), which has demonstrated anti-thrombotic, anti-fibrotic and reverse remodelling properties in preclinical studies. It is currently being developed for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), a rare, progressive disease with no curative treatments and an average survival of three to five years. Phase II is expected to commence in H126.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...