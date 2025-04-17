Vantage Celebrates Dual Wins at UF Awards LATAM 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets, a globally recognized multi-asset CFD broker, has secured two prestigious awards at the UF Awards LATAM 2025, held during the iFX Expo Mexico 2025.The broker was honored with "Best Multi-Asset Broker" and "Best Mobile Trading App." These accolades underscore Vantage's ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional trading experiences and technological excellence to clients.

Hosted by Ultimate Fintech, the UF Awards LATAM celebrates outstanding achievements and innovation in the fintech and online trading industry. This recognition reaffirms Vantage's position as a globally trusted and forward-thinking broker.

This award recognizes Vantage's robust and diversified product offerings, which include CFDs across forex, commodities, indices, shares, ETFs, and bonds. With access to deep liquidity, ultra-fast execution, and highly competitive trading conditions, Vantage empowers traders to diversify their portfolios and trade confidently across global markets.

Vantage's mobile app has set new industry standards by offering an intuitive, high-performance trading experience that puts powerful tools directly into the hands of users. With real-time data, seamless navigation, customizable charts, advanced indicators, and AI-driven insights, the app equips traders with real-time data to make timely decisions - no matter where they are.

Commenting on the recognition, Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets, said:

"We're incredibly honored to be recognized by UF Awards LATAM for both our multi-asset offering and mobile trading app. These awards reflect the hard work and passion of our team, and our unwavering commitment to providing traders with the best tools, technology, and support. We are proud to continue investing in innovation and client-centric solutions to meet the evolving needs of our users."

This additional recognition follows a series of recent accolades for Vantage, including recognition for its copy trading platform, trading reliability, and affiliate program. As the company continues to develop its global offering, Vantage remains focused on building technology-driven solutions that empower traders of all levels.

Visit Vantage Markets website, for more information about Vantage's award-winning services and upcoming initiatives.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667255/Vantage_Celebrates_Dual_Wins_UF_Awards_LATAM_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506103/Vantage_15_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vantage-celebrates-dual-wins-at-uf-awards-latam-2025-302431389.html