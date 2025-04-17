Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Eureka Lithium Corp. (CSE: ERKA) (OTCQB: UREKF) (FSE: S580) ("Eureka Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") offering of units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.0825 per Unit, for gross proceeds of approximately $400,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.11 per share for a period of 24 months following issuance.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities issued to Canadian subscribers in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Eureka Lithium Corp.

Eureka Lithium is the largest lithium-focused landowner in the northern third of Quebec, known as the Nunavik region, with 100% ownership of three projects comprising 1,408 sq. km in the emerging Raglan West, Raglan South and New Leaf Lithium Camps. These claims were acquired from legendary prospector Shawn Ryan and are located in a region that hosts two operating nickel mines with deep-sea port access.

