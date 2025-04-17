Customer expansion, strategic hires and product advancements in FY25* reinforce Vena's commitment to industry leadership and driving business value

Vena, the #1 agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to fully amplify the Microsoft technology ecosystem, today announced it is kicking off the fiscal year with momentum, following a strong close to FY25 marked by strong growth, major customer acquisitions, industry accolades and ongoing product innovation. Vena kicked off FY26 with its official entry into the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, allowing customers to take advantage of the scalability, reliability and agility of Microsoft Azure. As organizations worldwide continue to seek smarter, AI-powered planning solutions, Vena's continued momentum further solidifies its position as the industry leader in financial planning and analysis (FP&A).

"Our growth this past year is a testament to our customers, partners and employees who are driving real impact with our platform every day," said Hunter Madeley, CEO of Vena. "We remain committed to delivering world-class planning solutions that empower businesses to plan better and achieve more. From expanding our AI-powered capabilities with Vena Copilot to deepening our integration within the Microsoft ecosystem, we are making strategic investments that fuel innovation and long-term success."

Highlights from FY25 include:

Sustained Growth and Record Expansion

Surpassed $100M USD, reaching Centaur status-a milestone achieved by only a select group of SaaS companies.

Added a record number of new customers across a variety of industries and regions in Q4 and for the full year.

Achieved a record Q4 and year in customer expansion, reinforcing strong adoption and customer growth.

Hit record high customer satisfaction of 94% across implementation, customer training and customer support.

Product Innovation and AI-Powered Capabilities With Microsoft

Vena Copilot for FP&A, an AI-driven assistant built with Microsoft Azure's generative AI technology, continues to empower finance teams with intelligent insights and automation. Every budget owner now has access to their own FP&A business partner with Vena Copilot.

Fall 2024 Product Release, featuring enhanced AI-driven insights, deeper collaboration capabilities and expanded platform functionality.

Industry Recognition and Awards

BIG Innovation Award for Software recognized Vena Copilot's transformative impact on FP&A.

TrustRadius Buyer's Choice Award for excellence in FP&A software.

Canada's Most Admired Corporate Culture for the third consecutive year.

Greater Toronto Top Employer Award highlighted Vena's commitment to workplace excellence.

One-year anniversary of The CFO Show, Vena's flagship finance thought-leadership podcast, celebrating 50+ episodes and over 7,500 subscribers.

Strategic Hire

Brian Kobleur joined as VP, Microsoft Alliances Strategic Partnerships, bringing extensive Microsoft experience to drive strategic partnerships and market expansion.

Expanding Partner Ecosystem and Customer Success

Vena welcomed nine new partners in the last quarter, including Arribatec, Horváth, Delimiter, Accordant, RealFoundations Inc., Finex Consulting, Harbor View Consulting, F.F.P Future Finance Partners and Kerr Consulting.

Expansion of Vena's partner preconfigured solutions portfolio through the launch of "Live in Five" by Citrin Cooperman-a new FP&A service delivering full implementation of Vena in as little as five hours.

Growth in community engagement, with Vena Academy issuing 13K+ CPE/CPD credits in 2025.

Looking ahead, Vena remains focused on expanding its product offerings, strengthening its integration within the Microsoft ecosystem, and driving deeper customer impact on a global scale. This momentum will continue at Excelerate Finance 2025, where partners, finance and operations professionals will come together to take FP&A beyond boundaries.

FY25 refers to Vena's Fiscal Year 2025, which runs from February 1, 2024 to January 31, 2025.

About Vena

Vena is the #1 agentic AI-powered FP&A platform purpose-built to harness the full power of the Microsoft technology ecosystem for finance teams everywhere. Vena amplifies Microsoft's world-leading productivity tools, cloud technology and AI innovation to make FP&A, operational planning and adjacent strategic processes more flexible, efficient and intelligent. Thousands of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417148642/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Jonathan Paul

Vice President, Content Marketing

jpaul@venacorp.com