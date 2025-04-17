Anzeige
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025
WKN: A2PWMZ | ISIN: US89832Q1094 | Ticker-Symbol: BBK
PR Newswire
17.04.2025 12:06 Uhr
Truist Financial Corporation: Truist reports first quarter 2025 results

Finanznachrichten News

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) reported its first quarter 2025 results today. Investors can access the live first quarter 2025 earnings call at 8 a.m. ET today by webcast or dial-in as follows:

  • Webcast:app.webinar.net/KNd8VGQjew3
  • Dial-in: 1-877-883-0383, passcode 0999346

The earnings release, investor presentation, including an appendix reconciling non-GAAP disclosures, and Truist's First Quarter 2025 Quarterly Performance Summary, which contains detailed financial schedules, are available at Truist's Investor Relations website at https://ir.truist.com/earnings. A replay of the call will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist has leading market share in many of the high-growth markets in the U.S. and offers a wide range of products and services through wholesale and consumer businesses, including consumer and small business banking, commercial and corporate banking, investment banking and capital markets, wealth management, payments, and specialized lending businesses. Truist is a top-10 commercial bank with total assets of $536 billion as of March 31, 2025. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/truist-reports-first-quarter-2025-results-302430810.html

