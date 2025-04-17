FundedNext Launches "Futures" Prop Firm with Industry-First Rewards - Now Accepting U.S. Traders in Their Futures Platform

FundedNextIs Back in the U.S.-For Futures Only - U.S. traders can now join the most rewarding Futures prop firm with instant access and zero restrictions.

FundedNext, one of the leading prop trading firms known for its reliability over the years & unique 'trader-first' rewards approach, has officially entered the Futures space with the launch of FundedNext Futures.

This is available exclusively on the FundedNext Futures platform. While CFD products remain unavailable for U.S. clients, Futures traders in the U.S. can now access one of the most rewarding prop models in the world.

FundedNext began with the ambitious goal of impacting 50 million traders' lives worldwide. In an industry where firms often rise and fall quickly, FundedNext has maintained a steady presence-growing past all barriers and earning a reputation for reliability, innovation, and a trader-first approach. Furthermore, The Futures prop trading industry has rapidly grown over the past few years, with more traders entering the space than ever before.

Shortly after their 3-year anniversary, FundedNext announced its entry into the Futures industry-marking a step toward its ultimate goal of becoming the complete prop trading ecosystem.

"When we started FundedNext, it was with the belief that prop trading could be done differently-with fairness, speed, and transparency. Extending that same vision into Futures was a natural evolution. What we're building is not just a product, but a step toward a complete prop trading ecosystem, for every trader, every market," said Syed Abdullah Jayed, CEO of FundedNext.

Building on this idea, "At FundedNext, our move into futures trading is driven by conversations with real futures traders. They've shared challenges around clarity in rules, timely payouts, and consistent trading conditions. We're here to address those pain points directly, creating an environment built around transparency, stability, and genuine career progression," said Syed Abdullah Galib, Chief Strategy Officer of FundedNext.



FundedNext Enters Futures Prop Trading with Transparent, Trader-Centric Model

FundedNext has officially launched its Futures prop trading division, introducing a new approach to an industry many traders feel has grown stagnant. With a focus on transparency and trader empowerment, the firm aims to shift the narrative from restrictive models to one that recognizes and rewards genuine performance.

Key Highlights of the FundedNext Futures Model

Performance Rewards From the Challenge Phase

In what appears to be a first for the Futures prop trading industry, traders are eligible to receive a 15% performance reward from the initial Challenge Phase-a reward structure famously first introduced by FundedNext in their CFD firm challenges.

Performance Reward Within 24 Hours, with an Unusual Guarantee

FundedNext Futures commits to processing rewards within 24 hours of reward request. If this timeline isn't met, traders receive an additional $1,000-another FundedNext exclusive policy in the prop trading industry that underscores the firm's emphasis on timely rewards.

Full Retention of Performance Rewards

Once funded, traders retain 100% of their performance rewards. There are no reward splits or deductions applied, offering a level of earning transparency that many in the trading community have advocated for.

No Ongoing Platform Fees

Access to trading accounts is provided via a one-time payment model. There are no monthly charges, activation fees, or hidden costs-an effort to simplify the financial commitment for traders.

Scaling and Performance Reward Flexibility

The platform allows traders to scale up to 10 mini contracts and withdraw performance rewards every five days. Additionally, there are no restrictions around trading during news events-providing more operational freedom.

FundedNext Futures Launches with Global Access, Now Open to U.S. Traders

With the launch of its new Futures platform, FundedNext expands its reach to include traders from over 170 countries-now including the United States. The platform supports a wide range of payment & withdrawal methods, including but not limited to local & international payment options, bank transfers, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies, aiming to offer broad access and faster cross-border payments.

Responding to Calls for Greater Transparency

In an industry where traders have increasingly voiced concerns over lack of control and vague rules, FundedNext Futures enters with a focus on transparency and performance-based progression. Instead of focusing on time limits or trading volume, the platform is structured to reward traders based on their actual performance.

A Shift in Prop Trading Models?

While many prop trading firms continue to operate under traditional fee and performance reward models, FundedNext Futures introduces an alternative framework. Key elements include performance-based rewards from the Challenge Phase Reward, flexible scaling, and shorter withdrawal cycles-features that may appeal to traders seeking more control and fewer delays.

Now Live

The FundedNext Futures website is currently live and open for registration. More information can be found at: https://www.fundednext.com/Futures



About FundedNext

FundedNext is a globally recognized financial technology company and modern proprietary trading firm specializing in simulated funding programs. FundedNext offers traders simulated trading accounts designed to closely replicate real market conditions, enabling clients from over 170 countries to effectively develop and refine their trading skills. FundedNext further supports trader development through expert educational resources, a thriving trading community, strategic networking opportunities, and advanced analytical tools.

Successful traders benefit from generous reward-sharing structures, receiving up to 100% performance rewards, including an industry-first 15% rewards from Challenge Phase, rewarding their expertise from the very beginning. FundedNext is also expanding its ecosystem by strategically launching its own CFD brokerage division, further enhancing the overall trading experience for its global client base.

