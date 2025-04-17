Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

17thApril 2025

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 16thApril 2025, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

16th April 2025 47.44p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 47.59p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

17thApril 2025