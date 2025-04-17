International Star, Inc.: International Star Inc. Announces Strategy Implementation Update

Advancing Global Cannabis Brand Strategy: New Celebrity Partnerships and Market Expansion

We are pleased to share a progress update on the execution of International Star Inc.'s global cannabis brand strategy. As we continue building a differentiated portfolio of celebrity-driven cannabis brands, we are excited to announce that Budding Equity LLC has signed a term sheet to launch a cannabis brand for Brad Williams as our newest celebrity partner. Brad's authenticity, humor, and cultural relevance make him a powerful addition to our platform, and his brand will speak directly to an underserved segment of the cannabis consumer market.

The strategy behind this new celebrity and brand centers around launching a full line of premium cannabis products-including flower, pre-rolls, edibles, and vapes-supported by bold, inclusive marketing and authentic storytelling. Initial product rollout will begin in select U.S. markets, with a focus on long-term global growth.

Alongside the domestic expansion planned across multiple states throughout 2025, global distribution efforts are progressing, with infrastructure currently being finalized in the UK, Germany, and Australia, and Canada anticipated to be operational by the end of 2025.

As part of our continued expansion, we are in the final stages of closing a major celebrity partnership, with a definitive agreement expected in Q2. This collaboration will serve as the foundation for another high-impact cannabis brand under the International Star Inc. umbrella.

In preparation for our next phase of growth, we are also bringing on a new Chief Marketing Officer, who will formally join the company upon the signing of the upcoming celebrity partnership. The CMO has been tasked with leading the launch of our upcoming cannabis brands and expanding our footprint across a broader product ecosystem, including papers, hemp-based products, drinks, and other complementary categories. An official announcement on the appointment is anticipated in the next quarter.

Meanwhile, our flagship cannabis brands, Fryday and Good Day, are undergoing a full rebranding initiative. A bold new brand identity is set to launch in Thailand in the 2nd Quarter of this year supporting our broader Asia-Pacific strategy. In the U.S., the newly refreshed versions of Fryday and Good Day will be relaunched in Nevada and California, in the 2nd Quarter as well.

As part of our ongoing strategic update, we're pleased to report that the Jay and Silent Bob Cannabis brands continue to perform steadily in our current markets. Sales remain stable, reflecting strong consumer loyalty and brand recognition. Looking ahead, we anticipate meaningful growth as we expand into Europe and Australia in 2025. Our team is actively pursuing opportunities in key states, and we remain confident in the brand's ability to scale and capture market share through targeted distribution and marketing efforts.

We remain focused on building a diverse, culture-driven cannabis portfolio and look forward to sharing more milestones in the months ahead.

About International Star Inc:

International Star Inc. (OTC PINK:ILST) operates through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Budding Equity ("BE") and its 20% ownership stake in B Studios LLC. BE owns and licenses intellectual property through contracts with movie studios and celebrities and structures licensing deals with third parties for cannabis-related products. The company also maintains joint ventures with affiliates of Ice Cube and Kevin Smith to license and brand cannabis and cannabis-related products. B Studios focuses on producing cannabis-themed films and capitalizing on product placement and licensing. A core focus of ILST remains acquiring and developing innovative businesses with high growth potential in the cannabis space and beyond. For more information, you can visit our website at www.ilstinc.com.

