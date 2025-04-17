AttiAir Launches Full-Service Home Comfort Division for Chimney Air, Heating, Chimney, and Roof Solutions

AttiAir is redefining home comfort and safety with a full range of expert services, including air duct and dryer vent cleaning, roofing solutions, HVAC maintenance, chimney sweeping, and attic insulation. With a commitment to quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction, AttiAir has become a trusted name for homeowners seeking dependable, all-in-one service across their entire property. Whether it's improving indoor air quality, enhancing energy efficiency, or protecting your home from seasonal damage, AttiAir delivers results that last.

AttiAir, a leading U.S. provider of professional residential services, has officially announced the expansion of its operations into multiple new markets across the country. This milestone marks a significant step in the company's mission to deliver a complete suite of integrated home solutions focused on health, safety, and efficiency.

As demand grows for reliable and multi-service home care providers, AttiAir's expansion allows homeowners and property managers to access essential services from a single, trusted source. The expanded service areas are supported by trained local technicians and robust logistical operations to ensure consistent service quality and responsiveness.

The company's offerings now span six key verticals:

Air Duct Cleaning

AttiAir specializes in professional air duct cleaning designed to improve indoor air quality, reduce airborne allergens, and enhance HVAC system performance. Over time, ductwork accumulates dust, dander, mold spores, and other contaminants. Without regular cleaning, these pollutants can circulate throughout the home and contribute to respiratory issues, poor airflow, and reduced energy efficiency. AttiAir's advanced equipment and trained technicians ensure thorough removal of buildup, creating a cleaner, healthier environment for residents.

Dryer Vent Cleaning

According to national safety data, lint-clogged dryer vents are a leading cause of preventable home fires. AttiAir provides comprehensive dryer vent inspections and cleanings to remove hazardous lint buildup, improve dryer efficiency, and minimize fire risk. Regular service also helps reduce drying time and lower energy bills.

Roofing Services

The structural integrity of a home depends heavily on the condition of its roof. AttiAir's roofing division provides inspection, repair, and replacement services for residential properties affected by age, weather damage, or material degradation. Services include leak detection, shingle replacement, flashing repairs, and complete roof system overhauls for shingle, tile, and flat roofing systems.

HVAC Maintenance and Repair

AttiAir's HVAC services cover routine maintenance, system diagnostics, and repairs for heating and cooling equipment. The company works with all major HVAC brands and offers seasonal tune-ups to improve system efficiency, reduce utility costs, and prevent breakdowns. With the rising importance of sustainable energy use, HVAC optimization remains a priority for both new and aging homes.

Chimney Sweep and Repair

Chimneys must be regularly cleaned and maintained to ensure safe ventilation and prevent the accumulation of creosote-a highly flammable substance that can lead to chimney fires. AttiAir provides chimney sweeping, inspections, flue cleaning, and repair services for damaged liners, crowns, and masonry. The company follows national safety standards and uses specialized equipment to ensure effective and code-compliant service.

Attic Insulation Services

Proper attic insulation plays a key role in regulating indoor temperatures and reducing heating and cooling costs. AttiAir evaluates attic conditions and installs or upgrades insulation using high-performance materials. This service is especially beneficial for older homes that lack sufficient thermal protection, contributing to increased comfort and energy efficiency year-round.

Commitment to Quality and Safety

All AttiAir technicians undergo rigorous training and are fully licensed and insured. The company utilizes modern diagnostic tools, EPA-compliant cleaning methods, and adheres to industry best practices across every service category. With a centralized dispatch system, customer support team, and transparent communication protocols, AttiAir maintains a consistently high level of service and accountability.

The company's expansion reflects growing consumer demand for convenient, multi-service providers that can deliver consistent, professional care across all aspects of residential property maintenance. By offering a full spectrum of services under one trusted brand, AttiAir reduces the need for homeowners to rely on multiple contractors, creating a more streamlined and dependable experience.

This development positions AttiAir to further its goal of becoming a national leader in residential environmental services, emphasizing indoor air quality, structural integrity, fire safety, and energy conservation.

About AttiAir

AttiAir is a trusted national provider of home maintenance services, delivering professional-grade solutions for air duct cleaning, dryer vent maintenance, chimney sweeping and repairs, roofing, HVAC systems, and attic insulation. With a focus on home safety, indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and structural performance, AttiAir's mission is to support healthier living spaces across residential and small commercial properties in the United States.

Each service is backed by a qualified team of trained technicians who follow strict service protocols, utilize industry-certified equipment, and adhere to local safety and building codes. The company invests in regular technician training, modern diagnostic tools, and ongoing quality assurance to ensure long-term performance and client satisfaction.

Nationwide Coverage and Industry Standards

AttiAir serves customers in dozens of metropolitan and regional markets, offering consistent service quality regardless of location. The company operates under full licensure and insurance, and complies with national regulations, including those issued by the EPA, OSHA, and local municipalities.

All services are guided by industry standards such as:

NADCA (National Air Duct Cleaners Association) best practices

NFPA (National Fire Protection Association) chimney and vent safety guidelines

RESNET-aligned insulation and energy efficiency strategies

Manufacturer-compliant HVAC diagnostics and repair protocols

AttiAir's integrated service approach ensures that multiple home systems - from ventilation and insulation to roofing and mechanical - can be maintained under one service umbrella, minimizing scheduling friction and improving operational transparency for homeowners.

Commitment to Customer Assurance

With a centralized customer support system, digital service records, and clear communication at every step, AttiAir emphasizes professionalism, punctuality, and transparency. Clients are provided with detailed estimates, inspection findings, and service documentation. Customer support is available via phone and email during extended business hours, and the company continues to expand service availability based on customer demand.

To learn more about available services in your area, or to schedule a site visit, visit www.attiair.com or contact the AttiAir team at (866) 257-5796.

Media Contact

Organization: AttiAir

Contact Person Name: Mike Smith

Website: https://www.attiair.com

Email: info@attiair.com

Contact Number: +18662575796

City: Encino

State: California

Country: United States

SOURCE: AttiAir

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire