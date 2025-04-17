Strike Gold This Easter: Bybit Card's 24K Gold Treasure Hunt

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, invites Bybit Card users on a hunt for rewards this Easter. With each eligible transaction, Bybit Card holders may qualify for up to 5 guaranteed prizes, including up to 500 USDT in rewards or an extravagant 24K gold egg.

The limited-time campaign unleashes unlimited winning possibilities for lucky users of the Bybit Card. From Apr. 16 to May 4, 2025, the Bybit Card community will get to share in the Easter joy the crypto way. For every $20 spent, users will receive a guaranteed prize. Transaction volume directly enhances winning potential-with every qualified purchase increasing prospects for winning, up to a maximum of 5 opportunities during the promotional period.

In the premier prize tier, 10 top-spending participants who exceed $20,000 or equivalent in qualified spending will each claim a 500 USDT reward on a first come first serve basis. One ultimate winner will be awarded the coveted 24K gold egg.

How to Join

Registration is required

is required Spend $20 or more in a transaction with the Bybit Card

Each qualified transaction will guarantee one prize

This accessible and user-friendly promotion showcases the exceptional benefits of the Bybit Card ecosystem, where every participant enjoys guaranteed rewards while competing for premium prizes-perfectly embodying Bybit's commitment to combining crypto's everyday utility with rewarding experiences.

Since its launch in Sep. 2023, the Bybit Card is on track to reach 2 million users in 2025. The crypto-native, fiat-friendly payment solution allows users to access their digital assets while earning rewards and gaining potential yield.

Bybit Card Highlights

Instant virtual card: instant access in digital wallets on compatible devices, allowing holders to spend anywhere within the Mastercard network.

instant access in digital wallets on compatible devices, allowing holders to spend anywhere within the Mastercard network. Crypto convenience : spending in crypto, and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card.

: spending in crypto, and cash withdrawals from any ATM worldwide that supports Mastercard for added convenience with the physical card. No annual fees and up to 8% APY and 10% cashback .

and up to and . Year-round perks: 100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and ChatGPT, plus air lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits .

100% rebates on selected partners including Netflix and ChatGPT, plus air lounge access, early-bird access to Tomorrowland Brasil 2025, and seasonal benefits Multi-asset support: USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, AVAX, and more.

Restrictions apply. Users may find out more about the Bybit Card, regional rewards, and eligibility: Bybit Crypto Card: Your Ultimate Crypto Debit Card .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

