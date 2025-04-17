Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.04.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Forge bereits +300 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.04.2025 12:42 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

HANGZHOU SINGCLEAN MEDICAL PRODUCTS CO.,LTD.: Rapid Academic Growth: Singclean's Global Masterclass Lands in Dubai

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Singclean made a remarkable appearance at Dubai Derma 2025, the Middle East and North Africa's premier dermatology event, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. As a global hub for medical aesthetics, the exhibition provided an ideal platform for international exchange on advanced injection techniques. Singclean hosted its Global Masterclass, featuring renowned experts Dr. Jiang Zhengzheng, Chinese plastic surgery expert, and Dr. Zhila Abdi, a leading Iranian plastic surgeon, to share pioneering injection concepts and techniques.

Medical Aesthetics Meets Innovative Injection Technology

Dr. Jiang's lecture

Dr. Jiang presented her signature "surgical injection" approach, achieving traditionally invasive results through minimally invasive techniques. By combining deep structural support with subtle refinements, she demonstrated how Singfiller range enables natural, three-dimensional facial rejuvenation. "Singfiller's superior lifting and precise sculpting capabilities perfectly align with my philosophy of restoring youthfulness while preserving natural beauty," she explained. Through clinical cases, both supportive and viscoelastic properties are well demonstrated by Singfiller. Singfller bring great result of contouring.

Audience in the Practical Workshop

Singderm's Natural Aesthetic Solutions for the Middle East

Dr. Zhila Abdi's lecture

Dr. Zhila Abdi, editorial board member of lran's first specialized aesthetic medicine journal and a key opinion leader in Middle Eastern aesthetics, presented "Creating Natural Facial Beauty Based on Shadow Effect Technique with Singderm filler." Emphasizing anatomical harmony, she outlined precision layering methods to balance rejuvenation and ethnic facial integrity. "Singderm's stability under shear force makes it ideal for defining the Middle East's distinctive contours while minimizing migration risks," she noted. Dr. Abdi also provides insight on how to reduce vascular complications. The importance of understanding facial vascular anatomy in filler injections and having knowledge of the normal anatomy of facial blood vessels is crucial and helps prevent serious complications such as ischemia and tissue necrosis , blindness or even CVA. As a result, the clinical reliability of Singderm has been further enhanced.

Singclean's Top distributors, Virginia Luo and Bette Bai

Global Expansion Through Strategic Partnerships

Singclean is expanding globally by partnering with top distributors and medical experts. Singclean combines innovative injectables and customized skincare to meet diverse needs, from filling to collagen renewal. "We blend global innovation with local needs," said Virginia Luo, Global Business Director.

Bette, Middle East Sales Director said, "We will collaborate with distributors to enhance medical aesthetics resources, training, and brand influence in the region."

Singclean looks forward to a future of global innovation and aesthetic excellence.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667239/video.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667240/Figure_1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667241/figure_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667243/figure_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2667244/figure_4.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rapid-academic-growth-singcleans-global-masterclass-lands-in-dubai-302431427.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.