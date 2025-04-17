Company Achieves Key Water Withdrawal and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Strategic Targets Ahead of 2030 Goals; Announces New Sustainability Strategic Targets

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leader in helping the world sustainably move, improve and enjoy water, life's most essential resource, today released its 2024 Sustainability Report, reporting on the Company's efforts to build a more resilient future for its business and the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417965034/en/

Pentair's annual Sustainability Report showcases the Company's efforts to support a more sustainable future.

In the Report, Pentair highlights its efforts toward Making Better Essential including the achievement of social responsibility strategic targets, establishment of new sustainability strategic targets, and advancement of sustainability leadership through a focus on sustainable product design.

"At Pentair, we are inspired each day by our purpose to create a better world for people and the planet through smart, sustainable water solutions," said John L. Stauch, Pentair President and CEO. "I am extremely proud of our progress to significantly reduce our own water withdrawal and greenhouse gas emissions. This progress allowed us to achieve our social responsibility strategic targets released in 2021 in these areas in 2024, well ahead of our 2030 goal for achievement of these targets."

Pentair's social responsibility strategic targets achieved in 2024 include:

Exceeded 2030 water target of 30% absolute water withdrawal reduction by reducing withdrawal by 32.8% compared to the 2019 baseline.

of 30% absolute water withdrawal reduction by reducing withdrawal by 32.8% compared to the 2019 baseline. Exceeded 2030 Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) target of 50% reduction by decreasing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 51.3% compared to the 2019 baseline.

of 50% reduction by decreasing Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 51.3% compared to the 2019 baseline. Met product design for sustainability strategic target to assess 100% of new products with Pentair's product sustainability scorecard.*

With having achieved significant milestones in 2024, Pentair announced new Sustainability Strategic Targets as follows:

Water Stewardship: Restore 100% of the water volume withdrawn by Pentair manufacturing sites in high-water-stress areas annually.**

Restore 100% of the water volume withdrawn by Pentair manufacturing sites in high-water-stress areas annually.** Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction: Reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 60% by 2030 from the 2019 baseline.

Reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 60% by 2030 from the 2019 baseline. Product Design for Sustainability: 100% of new products complete the sustainability scorecard, aiming to improve scores and with a focus on energy and material efficiency.***

"As we look to the future, we are focused on continuing our leadership in the water industry through sustainable innovation that helps our customers move, improve and enjoy water," said Karla Robertson, Executive Vice President, Chief Sustainability Officer, General Counsel and Secretary of Pentair. "I am so proud of our significant achievements in 2024, and I am even more proud to work alongside our nearly 10,000 employees and Board of Directors as we continue to focus on delivering value for our stakeholders while creating a more sustainable future."

The 2024 Sustainability Report also highlights examples of Pentair's product design for sustainability efforts that are focused on increasing value for its customers while reducing environmental impacts across the product lifecycle. These efforts demonstrate the power of aligning Pentair's sustainability strategy with its business strategy to deliver positive impacts for its customers, and for people and the planet. Pentair continues to be recognized for its leadership in sustainability and was named as a Top 100 Sustainable Company in 2024 by Investor's Business Daily for its positive contribution to the environment through business activities and strong stock performance.

To learn more about Pentair's strategic targets and its 2024 Sustainability Report, visit https://www.pentair.com/en-us/sustainability.html

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we help the world sustainably move, improve, and enjoy water, life's most essential resource. From our residential and commercial water solutions, to industrial water management and everything in between, Pentair is a core large cap value S&P 500 equity stock focused on smart, sustainable water solutions that help our planet and people thrive.

Pentair had revenue in 2024 of approximately $4.1 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 9,750 global employees serving customers in more than 150 countries, we work to help improve lives and the environment around the world. To learn more, visit www.pentair.com.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This report contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words "targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "should," "would," "could," "positioned," "strategy," or "future," or words, phrases, or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including the risk that we will be unable to execute our strategy or achieve our sustainability targets because of market or competitive conditions. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report. Pentair plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this report. For additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, refer to our reports filed with the SEC, including the discussion under "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The product sustainability scorecard analyzed five impacts from a product's lifecycle water use, energy use, GHG emissions, resource use efficiency, and material health and incorporated an assessment of these impacts as part of new product design. ** "High-water-stress areas" are defined as areas that have an Overall Water Risk score of 3 or higher in the World Resource Institute's Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas tool. Water restoration includes water restored into the same or other high-water-stress areas as Pentair withdrawal. ***The product sustainability scorecard has been updated in 2025 to increase weighting on GHG emissions reduction, energy efficiency, and material efficiency (previously called resource use efficiency), in addition to also considering the impact of water use and material health. The scorecard results are incorporated as part of new product design.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417965034/en/

Contacts:

Pentair Contacts:

Shelly Hubbard

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: 763-656-5575

E-mail: shelly.hubbard@pentair.com

Rebecca Osborn

Vice President, Communications

Tel: 763-656-5589

E-mail: rebecca.osborn@pentair.com