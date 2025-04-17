Global XEV Aftermarket worth $195 billion in 2035 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global xEV aftermarket was USD 59 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 195 billion in 2035, at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2024 to 2035, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The future of xEV Aftermarket is driven by a rapidly increasing xEVs in global vehicles, rising age and mileage of EVs across all regions in the future, rising focus on harnessing the power of vehicle telematics to offer services, the increasing adoption of digitalization across the value chain to offer a better experience to customers.

Browse in-depth TOC on "XEV Aftermarket"

15 - Tables

30 - Figures

50 - Pages

"Aftermarket services to see a transformation"

The shift from internal combustion engines to electric powertrains will expand opportunities around the '4R' principles-repair, reuse, recycle, and remanufacture-while introducing innovative service models. Mobile service units will gain prominence, offering on-demand maintenance and diagnostics for EVs, reducing downtime for owners. Retrofitting older vehicles with electric systems will breathe new life into classic cars and aging fleets, blending sustainability with customization.

"Future business models to be driven by data"

The future EV aftermarket will thrive on data. Predictive maintenance, driven by real-time vehicle data, will enable proactive servicing. Personalized offerings, optimized inventory, and efficient diagnostics will enhance customer experience. Furthermore, data-driven insights will unlock new service opportunities and facilitate a circular economy for EV components, ensuring a more sustainable and efficient aftermarket.

"Battery-centric aftersales service to become a key focus"

Battery-centric aftersales will leverage data for predictive health monitoring and proactive maintenance, extending lifespan and preventing failures. Personalized services based on usage patterns will optimize charging and performance. Efficient diagnostics, aided by battery data, will enable quicker repairs and informed decisions on replacements or second-life applications. This data-driven approach ensures optimized battery health, enhances customer value, and fosters a sustainable battery lifecycle within the EV aftermarket.

Key Market Competitive Intelligence on the XEV Aftermarket Industry:

Prominent players in the XEV Aftermarket Companies include as Advance Auto Parts (US), Autozone (US), Carquest (US), LKQ Corporation (US), NAPA (US), GSF Car Parts (UK).

This report provides insights on:

Analysis of regional parc volume and regional components demand in XEVs.

Analysis of key emerging services (battery recycling, retrofitment, battery second life usage, predictive maintenance, remote onboard diagnostics, integration of sustainability, mobile service units, EV charger aggregators, etc.).

Analysis of OEM XEV Aftersales strategies, which includes aftersale strategies and business models offered by different OEMs.

OES Vs IAM Benchmarking: Detailed insights OES vs Aim penetration in the EV maintenance space, OEM vs IAM customer retention and acquisition strategies, details about infrastructure and investments.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the XEV aftermarket across varied regions

Competitive Assessment: This section assesses the market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players across xEV segments. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the aftermarket components and services market and provides them with information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.

