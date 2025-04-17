4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn. Set New Milestone to Remove 350,000 Pounds of Trash from the World's Oceans

U.S. Polo Assn. , the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), in partnership with 4ocean, a Florida-based company with a mission to end the ocean plastic crisis, is pleased to announce the continued removal of trash from the world's oceans as a Certified Cleanup Partner. With a pledge to pull another 125,000 pounds of waste, the two organizations have now set their goal to remove a total of some 350,000 pounds from rivers, oceans, and coastlines globally.

4ocean is dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis, and since 2017, its professional, full-time captains and crews have removed more than 42 million pounds of plastic waste and other man-made debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines.

"Having a long-term Certified Cleanup Partner like U.S. Polo Assn. in our mission to create a cleaner ocean is something that we strive for when we build relationships in the community," said Alex Schulze, Co-Founder of 4ocean. "U.S. Polo Assn.'s leadership, dedication, and support over the last four years have been instrumental in helping us make a significant impact in the fight against ocean plastic pollution."

4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn.'s partnership began in 2021, and now the two organizations have set a goal to collectively remove some 350,000 pounds worldwide. Through this partnership, 4ocean and U.S. Polo Assn. work together towards ocean-positive sustainability across multiple clean-up locations. Encouraging everyone to "Play Your Part", this meaningful partnership is a component of U.S. Polo Assn.'s global sustainability initiative, USPA Life , which works towards reducing U.S. Polo Assn.'s environmental impact by aligning its practices with sustainable development goals to ensure a positive impact on people, product, and the planet.

Through USPA Life, 4ocean partners with U.S. Polo Assn.'s Global Team in Palm Beach County, Florida, for the sport-inspired brand's annual Beach Cleanup for the fourth year in a row. The brand also offers a global and growing selection of USPA Life apparel, footwear, and accessories with sustainable attributes for consumers to shop and support.

"As U.S. Polo Assn. continues to expand our USPA Life initiative, we are proud to continue our longstanding partnership with 4ocean to 'Play Your Part' in the ocean plastic crisis by furthering our goal to remove some 350,000 pounds of trash from the world's waterways," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and markets the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This partnership exemplifies the power of collective action in sustainability efforts and underscores our commitment to environmental and social responsibility."

Another element of this partnership includes 4ocean being?the Official Recycling Partner of the 2025 U.S. Open Polo Championship®, where 4ocean collected plastic and trash from the prestigious and sold-out event at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC), alongside a 4ocean custom-designed bracelet, available at the USPA Shop at NPC. The ocean cleanup company also has a series of commercial spots scheduled during the U.S. Open Polo Championship Final broadcast on multiple ESPN platforms, bringing awareness to millions of consumers and sports fans.

To learn more about the partnership, please visit uspoloassnglobal.com/4ocean .

4ocean is an ocean cleanup company based in Boca Raton, Florida, that's dedicated to ending the ocean plastic crisis. As a Public Benefit Corporation and Certified B Corp, 4ocean harnesses the power of business to fund a global cleanup operation that recovers millions of pounds of plastic and other debris from the world's oceans, rivers, and coastlines each year.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the largest association of polo clubs and polo players in the United States, founded in 1890 and based at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida. This year, U.S. Polo Assn. celebrates 135 years of sports inspiration alongside the USPA. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN in the United States and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been named one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB, according to License Global. In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth. Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

