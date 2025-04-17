MKS Financial Services Inc. Wins Consumer Choice Award for Financial Planning in Regina

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) proudly announces MKS Financial Services Inc. as the top provider in Regina's Financial Planning category. This award recognizes MKS Financial Services' commitment to providing personalized financial guidance, client satisfaction, and long-term wealth management.

With 50 years of experience, MKS Financial Services Inc. understands that knowledge is power. Their mission is to provide the financial knowledge necessary to protect and grow wealth, support families and businesses, and plan for retirement. By offering personalized financial solutions tailored to individual needs, MKS Financial Services Inc. delivers exceptional client experiences.

"We are honoured to receive this recognition and remain dedicated to helping clients achieve lifelong financial success. Our commitment to personalized service and financial guidance continues to set us apart," said Mike Spicer, President of MKS Financial Services Inc.. "This award is a testament to the trust clients place in us and the dedication of our team, who work tirelessly to provide innovative and strategic financial solutions. We take great pride in helping individuals, families, and businesses secure their financial future."

With an unwavering dedication to financial security and growth, MKS Financial Services Inc. continues to empower individuals, families, and businesses in Regina and beyond. By staying ahead of industry trends and adapting to the evolving financial landscape, they ensure clients receive the best possible advice and support.

To learn more about MKS Financial Services Inc., CLICK HERE or visit www.mksfinancial.ca.

