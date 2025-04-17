Littleton School of Music Wins Consumer Choice Award for Music Lessons in Denver

Consumer Choice Award (CCA) is proud to announce Littleton School of Music as the top-ranked business in the Music Lessons category for the Denver region. This honour reflects the school's nearly two decades of dedication to providing high-quality, one-on-one private music lessons delivered by certified, professional, and patient instructors.

Founded in 2006, Littleton School of Music has grown into a trusted hub for music education in Colorado. The school welcomes students of all ages and skill levels to explore their musical passions in a safe, supportive, and inspiring environment. Whether learning to play the guitar, piano, violin, drums, or voice, students receive tailored instruction designed to foster creativity, discipline, and confidence.

From the beginning, the school's mission has been clear: to use the power of music to help students overcome life's obstacles, boost academic performance, and build lasting self-esteem. With thousands of lessons taught annually, Littleton School of Music continues to fulfil this mission through a team of hand-selected instructors who combine technical expertise with a passion for mentorship.

"We believe music has the unique ability to transform lives, and we're proud to have helped so many families experience that transformation firsthand," said Stephan Hume, founder of Littleton School of Music. "This recognition from Consumer Choice Award is a reflection of our commitment to putting students first, maintaining high standards, and keeping music education fun and accessible."

What sets Littleton School of Music apart is its unwavering commitment to personalizing every lesson. Instructors take time to understand each student's goals-whether preparing for a school band audition, exploring songwriting, or simply learning a favourite song-and adapt their teaching style to support progress at every level.

The school offers both in-person and online instruction, giving families the flexibility to choose a format that fits their schedules and learning preferences. Online students benefit from the same personalized attention and structure as those in the physical studio, ensuring that every learner can thrive, no matter their location.

Parents and students consistently praise the school for its professionalism, responsiveness, and community-focused values. The Littleton School of Music team works hard to create a nurturing environment where creativity can flourish, questions are always welcome, and progress is celebrated.

This award comes at a time when the importance of music education is more recognized than ever. Research shows that studying music can significantly improve focus, memory, emotional well-being, and academic performance. With growing interest from families across Denver and surrounding communities, Littleton School of Music remains committed to expanding its programs while maintaining the personal touch that has made it a local favourite.

For those seeking an enriching, customized music education experience, Littleton School of Music stands out as a leader in its field.

About Consumer Choice Award:

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

