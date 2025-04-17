Bora Biologics Unveils Cutting-Edge Innovations at Festival of Biologics 2025

Bora Biologics is set to showcase its innovative Allosteric Formulation Platform at the Festival of Biologics 2025, demonstrating advancements in biologics development. This year's conference is taking place at the San Diego Convention Center, April 23-24, 2025. Attendees are invited to visit Booth 632 to discover how Bora Biologics' pioneering approaches can enhance biologics development.

Pawel Stanczak, PhD, Director of Process and Drug Product Development, will present during the Formulation Track. His talk, titled "Fierce Rivalry Between Kinetic Stability and Thermostability Driven Degradation Pathways in On-Demand Cytokines (ODC): A Formulation Development Case Study," will cover:

Deep analysis of formulation development strategies

Comparison of Bora Biologics' platform with existing technologies, highlighting its unique advantages

Insights into molecular-level degradation mechanisms and their implications for biologics formulation

Marc Goemans, Chief Commercial Officer of Bora Biologics, stated, "The company's participation at the Festival of Biologics underscores its commitment to advancing biologics formulation as part of our end-to-end CDMO offering. We are eager to share insights and innovations that can significantly enhance the development of on-demand cytokines and other biologics."

Dr. Stanczak added, "Our Allosteric Formulation Platform represents a significant advancement in formulation science, and we look forward to discussing its potential with industry peers."

Bora Biologics encourages attendees to connect in advance or visit Booth 632 at the show. The team is excited to explore how they can support projects and drive success in the biologics landscape.

About Bora Biologics

With a proven track record of over 100 successful cGMP manufacturing batches, Bora Biologics provides agile, comprehensive end-to-end solutions that enhance time and cost efficiencies for biopharma companies worldwide. By leveraging global CDMO capabilities, a state-of-the-art, FDA-registered facility in the U.S., and deep expertise in biologics development and manufacturing, Bora Biologics ensures efficient and effective pathways to market for its clients.

About Festival of Biologics

The Festival of Biologics is a leading conference and exhibition in the biologics industry, covering the entire process of biologic drug development, from discovery to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.terrapinn.com/conference/festival-of-biologics-usa/index.stm.

