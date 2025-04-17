Sheridan, Wyoming--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - DataNumen, a global leader in data recovery technologies, today announced the release of DataNumen Outlook Repair 10.2, an updated version of its powerful Microsoft Outlook recovery software. The latest update brings significant improvements to the recovery rate for OST files, an enhanced user interface, and various bug fixes to further strengthen the product's position as the most effective Outlook repair solution on the market.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11093/248544_0371b1b6d4b8b9f4_001full.jpg

Unparalleled PST and OST File Recovery

DataNumen Outlook Repair leads the market in repairing and reconstructing Outlook files. While many tools struggle to restore data from severely damaged PST files, DataNumen Outlook Repair deploys advanced techniques to recover emails, folders, appointments, contacts, distribution lists, tasks, and more-now with an even higher success rate for OST files. By analyzing every byte of corrupted data, the software ensures maximum data retrieval and helps users avoid potential personal and business losses.

Key Features and Enhancements in Version 10.2:

Expanded Support for Outlook : Compatible with 32-bit/64-bit versions of Outlook 97 and higher.

: Compatible with 32-bit/64-bit versions of Outlook 97 and higher. Comprehensive Recovery : Recovers mail messages, folders, appointments, attachments, and other important items-even restoring deleted emails that would otherwise be lost.

: Recovers mail messages, folders, appointments, attachments, and other important items-even restoring deleted emails that would otherwise be lost. Enhanced OST Recovery Rate : New improvements significantly boost the success rate when converting or repairing OST files.

: New improvements significantly boost the success rate when converting or repairing OST files. Direct Data Retrieval : Recovers Outlook data straight from damaged disks or drive images, reducing downtime and ensuring swift restoration.

: Recovers Outlook data straight from damaged disks or drive images, reducing downtime and ensuring swift restoration. Refined User Experience : A revamped user interface streamlines the repair process for both novices and IT professionals.

: A revamped user interface streamlines the repair process for both novices and IT professionals. Bug Fixes: Addresses previous issues to improve overall reliability and performance.

Essential Tool for Outlook Users

Microsoft Outlook is one of the most common information management and communication platforms worldwide. However, PST files are often prone to corruption-leading to data inaccessibility that disrupts everyday operations. DataNumen Outlook Repair protects users against these uncertainties by recovering critical data with the highest success rate in the industry, consistently outperforming competing products in independent tests.

Proven Track Record

DataNumen has been recognized by prestigious download portals, and numerous Fortune 500 companies rely on its products. IT experts, support centers, and data recovery professionals recommend DataNumen Outlook Repair, citing its reliability and extensive functionality. Books authored by respected industry leaders and Microsoft Outlook MVPs also highlight its exemplary performance.

Availability

DataNumen Outlook Repair 10.2 runs on Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 8.1, 10, and 11, as well as Windows Server 2003, 2008, 2012, 2016, 2019, and 2022. The software is available immediately from the DataNumen website at https://www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair/.

About DataNumen

Founded in 2001, DataNumen is a provider of data recovery technologies for Microsoft Office, databases, emails, and more. With offices in the United States, United Kingdom, and Hong Kong, the company serves customers worldwide with reliable solutions for critical data recovery needs. For more information about DataNumen and its products, visit https://www.datanumen.com/.

Links:

Company website: www.datanumen.com

Product page: www.datanumen.com/outlook-repair

Download: Download DataNumen Outlook Repair

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/248544

SOURCE: DataNumen, Inc.