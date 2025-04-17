Internet, Everywhere--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ, TSX: SHOP) plans to announce financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, before markets open on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Shopify's management team will host a conference call to discuss first-quarter results at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The conference call will be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Shopify's website at https://shopifyinvestors.com/news-and-events.

An archived replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the call.

About Shopify

Shopify is the leading global commerce company that provides essential internet infrastructure for commerce, offering trusted tools to start, scale, market, and run a retail business of any size. Shopify makes commerce better for everyone with a platform and services that are engineered for speed, customization, reliability, and security, while delivering a better shopping experience for consumers online, in store, and everywhere in between. Shopify powers millions of businesses in more than 175 countries and is trusted by brands such as BarkBox, Vuori, BevMo, Carrier, JB Hi-Fi, Meta, ButcherBox, SKIMS, Supreme, and many more. For more information, visit www.shopify.com.

