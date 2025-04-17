Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Maritime Resources Corp. (TSXV: MAE) (OTC Pink: MRTMF) ("Maritime" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional drill results from a grade control drill program at the Hammerdown Gold Project. Hammerdown is located in the Baie Verte mining district of Newfoundland and Labrador, near the towns of King's Point and Springdale.

Highlights:

5.5 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold ("Au") over 29.8 metres ("m"), including 73.0 gpt Au over 1.5 m in drill hole HDGC-25-177

16.9 gpt Au over 2.5 m in drill hole HDGC-25-181

7.7 gpt Au over 5.6 m in drill hole HDGC-25-160

67.1 gpt Au over 0.9 m in drill hole HDGC-25-188

14.8 gpt Au over 5.9 m and 17.0 gpt Au over 4.4 m in historical underground mining backfill in drill holes HDGC-25-189 and HDGC-25-175, respectively

151 historical underground mining backfill samples collected during the grade control program representing 274 linear meters of drilling returned an average grade of 3.3 gpt Au

Discussion of Results

The latest drill results cover the central portion of the proposed first year of open pit mining at Hammerdown. The grade control program continues to confirm the vein model and location of the historic underground workings while identifying additional mineralization between the high-grade veins, mine backfill material and remnant pillars. Notable assay results include drill hole HDGC-25-177 which intersected 5.5 gpt Au over 29.8 m, including 73.0 gpt Au over 1.5 m related to a group of mineralized quartz veins and altered mineralized quartz feldspar porphyry (QFP) within the unmined crown pillar. Drill hole HDGC-25-160 was drilled 20 m south of drill hole HDGC025-177 and returned 7.7 gpt Au over 5.6 m. Drill hole HDGC-25-188, located 20 m north of previously reported HDGC-25-118 (27.9 gpt Au over 1.0 m; see Maritime press release dated March 14, 2025), returned several high-grade gold intercepts. Highlights include 15.0 gpt Au over 1.4 m, 67.1 gpt Au over 0.9 m, and 14.6 gpt Au over 0.2 m.

The Hammerdown grade control program has identified high grade gold mineralization within the historic backfilled stopes. Drill hole HDGC-25-189 returned 14.8 gpt Au over 5.9 m and HDGC-25-175 returned 17.0 gpt Au over 4.4 m. These results enhance the confidence in the mineralization surrounding and inside the previously mined out stopes at Hammerdown. All backfill intervals drilled during the grade control program were sampled and resulted in the collection of 151 samples representing 274 linear metres of drilling with a weighted average of 3.3 gpt Au across a 1 m composite length. The backfill gold content is believed to be the result of a combination of the high historic mine cut-off grade as well as high grade loss on mining material remaining during the cut and fill mining process. The potential quantity and grade of the backfill material are conceptual in nature and there has been insufficient sampling to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain whether further sampling would result in the backfill material being delineated as a mineral resource.

Grade Control Drilling

The grade control drill program completed 8,460 metres of diamond drilling in 273 drill holes. The program was designed to intersect the sub vertical mineralization on a 10 m x 10 m staggered pattern to maximize future ore extraction while minimizing ore losses and dilution. Assay results will be released as they become available.





Figure 1. Plan View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/248735_b00933d454d1ebba_001full.jpg



Figure 2. Hammerdown Deposit Cross Section

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4548/248735_b00933d454d1ebba_002full.jpg

Table 1. Significant Assay Results

Hole From To Length Au gpt Comments HDGC-25-146 3.6 4.3 0.7 21.7 Overburden HDGC-25-150 17.0 18.0 1.0 1.3

HDGC-25-150 20.1 20.5 0.4 2.2

HDGC-25-150 23.5 23.7 0.2 8.4

HDGC-25-150 27.0 32.4 5.4 2.3

HDGC-25-150 40.2 42.0 1.8 2.3

HDGC-25-150 45.0 46.0 1.0 2.4

HDGC-25-152 16.0 26.9 10.9 3.0

Including 26.5 26.9 0.4 52.4

HDGC-25-152 26.9 30.1 3.2 1.1 Backfill HDGC-25-152 31.0 37.0 6.0 5.8

Including 35.3 35.9 0.6 41.5

HDGC-25-152 40.0 42.0 2.0 1.0

HDGC-25-152A 8.0 11.0 3.0 1.9

HDGC-25-154 22.6 22.8 0.2 2.7

HDGC-25-156 18.0 18.8 0.8 5.5

HDGC-25-158 9.5 10.0 0.5 7.0

HDGC-25-158 10.0 11.1 1.1 1.6

HDGC-25-158 18.9 22.0 3.1 3.0

HDGC-25-158 30.3 31.0 0.7 8.7

HDGC-25-158 41.0 42.9 1.9 2.1

HDGC-25-160 13.3 18.9 5.6 7.7

Including 17.9 18.4 0.5 58.4

HDGC-25-160 31.1 31.9 0.8 5.9

HDGC-25-160 47.1 47.3 0.2 24.5

HDGC-25-162 14.0 14.6 0.6 1.3

HDGC-25-162 36.6 39.0 2.4 2.3

HDGC-25-162 53.8 54.0 0.3 3.8

HDGC-25-164 38.0 39.0 1.0 1.0

HDGC-25-164 40.4 40.7 0.3 10.8

HDGC-25-165 6.4 8.0 1.6 0.8

HDGC-25-165 35.5 36.5 1.0 13.6

HDGC-25-166 22.9 24.4 1.6 4.2

HDGC-25-166 40.3 43.0 2.8 12.7

HDGC-25-167 11.0 12.4 1.4 1.2

HDGC-25-168 13.0 13.8 0.8 3.3 Backfill HDGC-25-168 26.6 30.0 3.4 1.4

HDGC-25-168 52.5 52.8 0.2 84.9

HDGC-25-169 16.0 17.0 1.0 2.1

HDGC-25-170 20.0 21.0 1.0 4.8

HDGC-25-172 4.3 4.6 0.2 2.7

HDGC-25-172 18.0 18.9 0.9 1.8

HDGC-25-172 35.9 36.1 0.2 3.1

HDGC-25-172 37.0 39.0 2.0 3.0

HDGC-25-173 0.8 1.0 0.2 24.5 Overburden HDGC-25-173 16.1 16.5 0.4 19.4

HDGC-25-173 41.3 42.5 1.2 13.8

HDGC-25-173 47.0 48.0 1.0 1.9

HDGC-25-174 13.0 15.6 2.6 2.7

Including 14.9 15.1 0.2 18.9

HDGC-25-174 29.0 31.5 2.5 3.2

Including 31.3 31.5 0.2 17.2

HDGC-25-174 36.1 42.1 6.0 1.6 Backfill HDGC-25-175 22.5 22.7 0.2 1.5

HDGC-25-175 28.0 28.6 0.6 13.3

HDGC-25-175 31.0 35.4 4.4 17.0 Backfill HDGC-25-175 48.9 49.2 0.3 11.3

HDGC-25-176 11.6 12.5 0.9 6.5

HDGC-25-176 21.6 21.9 0.3 61.4

HDGC-25-176 36.0 37.0 1.0 7.6

HDGC-25-177 18.3 48.1 29.8 5.5

Including 23.1 24.6 1.5 73.0

HDGC-25-178 14.9 23.0 8.1 1.8

Including 15.1 15.7 0.6 8.1

HDGC-25-178 30.5 30.7 0.2 15.8

HDGC-25-178 33.0 34.0 1.0 1.3

HDGC-25-179 27.9 28.1 0.2 3.4

HDGC-25-179 37.2 37.5 0.2 4.3

HDGC-25-179 56.0 57.0 1.0 2.9

HDGC-25-179 71.6 72.2 0.6 19.2

HDGC-25-179 75.6 76.0 0.4 7.4

HDGC-25-181 35.3 35.5 0.3 3.0

HDGC-25-181 39.2 41.7 2.5 16.9

Including 39.2 40.7 1.5 26.1

HDGC-25-181 48.0 55.0 7.0 2.0

HDGC-25-183 29.5 34.0 4.5 1.4

HDGC-25-183 42.0 42.9 0.9 21.9

Including 42.6 42.9 0.2 67.4

HDGC-25-184 26.2 29.4 3.2 1.6

Including 27.3 27.5 0.2 13.8

HDGC-25-187 3.0 3.4 0.4 2.7 Overburden HDGC-25-188 8.1 9.5 1.4 15.0

Including 9.3 9.5 0.2 95.0

HDGC-25-188 32.3 33.2 0.9 67.1

Including 32.7 33.2 0.5 114.6

HDGC-25-188 39.3 39.5 0.2 14.6

HDGC-25-189 17.4 17.7 0.2 20.6

HDGC-25-189 25.5 25.7 0.2 9.8

HDGC-25-189 34.0 35.0 1.0 1.0

HDGC-25-189 37.8 38.0 0.2 5.4

HDGC-25-189 46.5 46.7 0.2 4.1

HDGC-25-189 48.6 50.4 1.9 5.7

Including 49.1 49.9 0.8 12.1

HDGC-25-189 55.0 60.9 5.9 14.8 Backfill HDGC-25-189 64.9 65.1 0.2 9.8

HDGC-25-190 4.9 5.3 0.4 23.4

HDGC-25-190 17.6 21.5 3.9 1.7

Including 21.3 21.5 0.2 15.2

HDGC-25-190 33.2 33.4 0.2 6.4

HDGC-25-190 50.0 51.3 1.3 1.8

HDGC-25-191 0.2 0.4 0.2 3.7 Overburden HDGC-25-191 3.0 3.2 0.2 10.2

HDGC-25-192 3.5 3.9 0.4 24.4

Including 3.5 3.7 0.2 43.3

HDGC-25-192 14.0 14.2 0.2 73.2

HDGC-25-192 44.0 52.0 8.0 8.0 Backfill HDGC-25-193 18.0 18.8 0.8 6.5

Including 18.6 18.8 0.2 24.2

HDGC-25-194 2.0 2.5 0.5 8.6

HDGC-25-194 12.9 13.1 0.2 24.3

HDGC-25-194 21.3 21.5 0.2 35.2

HDGC-25-195 16.0 18.0 2.0 3.7

HDGC-25-195 29.0 33.4 4.4 7.6

Including 29.2 29.5 0.3 80.6

HDGC-25-195 39.8 40.8 1.0 2.1

HDGC-25-195 39.8 40.8 1.0 2.0

HDGC-25-195 44.0 45.0 1.0 1.1

HDGC-25-195 49.0 54.8 5.8 5.0

Including 54.4 54.8 0.4 59.1

Including 54.4 54.8 0.3 60.9

HDGC-25-196 2.7 2.9 0.2 40.3

HDGC-25-197 4.4 4.6 0.2 9.4

HDGC-25-197 21.5 21.7 0.2 2.7

HDGC-25-197 26.0 27.4 1.4 13.9

Including 26.0 26.4 0.4 49.3

HDGC-25-197 35.7 35.9 0.2 19.0

HDGC-25-197 40.0 46.6 6.6 7.3 Backfill HDGC-25-197 52.9 53.2 0.3 9.4

HDGC-25-199 20.0 20.7 0.7 2.2

HDGC-25-199 34.2 35.7 1.5 7.8

Including 35.4 35.7 0.3 28.9

HDGC-25-199 39.5 42.5 3.0 6.6 Backfill HDGC-25-199 53.3 54.1 0.8 10.8

HDGC-25-199 53.3 54.1 0.8 10.8

HDGC-25-203 13.0 21.0 8.0 4.7

Including 20.1 21.0 0.9 24.5

HDGC-25-203 32 32.7 0.7 3.0

HDGC-25-205 5.1 6.3 1.2 5.6

Including 5.6 5.8 0.2 23.1

HDGC-25-205 18.5 19.0 0.5 11.8

HDGC-25-205 29.0 30.0 1.0 4.1

HDGC-25-205 51.0 53.2 2.2 5.4

Including 52.5 52.7 0.2 30.7

HDGC-25-207 4.0 6.3 2.3 4.4

Including 6.1 6.3 0.2 13.5

HDGC-25-207 12.7 14.4 1.7 2.2

Including 14.2 14.4 0.2 9.6

HDGC-25-207 23.5 27.0 3.6 2.7

Including 26.7 27.0 0.3 14.2

HDGC-25-207 37.0 37.2 0.2 11.9

HDGC-25-207 42.3 42.5 0.2 21.3

HDGC-25-207 59.0 62.0 3.0 1.1

HDGC-25-268 24.3 26.5 2.2 9.2

HDGC-25-268 29.4 31.0 1.6 8.9

HDGC-25-269 4.8 9.0 4.2 7.7

Including 7.4 7.9 0.5 18.3

Including 8.8 9.0 0.2 37.0

HDGC-25-269 13.7 13.9 0.2 11.7

HDGC-25-269 17.2 24.9 7.7 3.2

Including 19.2 19.4 0.2 40.3

Including 26.0 27.0 1.0 5.4

HDGC-25-270 21.5 34.0 12.5 1.8



Lengths reported relative to core access are estimated to be approximately 70% true thickness.

Table 2. Drill Hole Data

Drillhole ID Easting Northing Elevation Total Length Azimuth Dip HDGC-25-146 554849.8 5489098.4 185.5 37.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-150 554840.2 5489102.4 184.8 46.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-151 554779.6 5489135.0 187.6 64.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-152 554840.1 5489101.9 184.9 43.0 180.0 -40 HDGC-25-152A 554840.1 5489100.8 184.9 16.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-154 554791.1 5489110.0 185.8 43.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-156 554791.0 5489109.0 186.5 52.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-158 554790.2 5489118.6 186.0 55.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-160 554800.2 5489112.9 185.2 52.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-162 554801.0 5489105.4 185.2 58.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-163 554789.9 5489130.7 189.4 58.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-164 554800.9 5489103.6 185.3 55.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-165 554780.6 5489114.2 186.6 49.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-166 554809.8 5489109.8 184.6 55.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-167 554780.7 5489113.8 186.7 43.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-168 554809.8 5489110.6 184.4 55.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-169 554769.3 5489114.3 190.0 43.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-170 554809.8 5489111.1 184.5 40.0 0.0 -45 HDGC-25-172 554819.7 5489108.0 184.3 46.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-173 554800.3 5489146.0 189.5 67.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-174 554819.8 5489104.1 184.3 43.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-175 554800.0 5489136.2 190.1 61.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-176 554819.8 5489103.1 184.7 52.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-177 554800.1 5489135.7 190.3 58.0 180.0 -48 HDGC-25-178 554830.1 5489100.3 184.5 40.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-179 554809.7 5489150.4 189.9 76.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-181 554809.5 5489142.0 191.0 70.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-183 554809.6 5489141.1 191.0 67.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-184 554839.5 5489159.1 189.7 31.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-187 554830.1 5489161.3 189.4 12.4 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-188 554847.4 5489166.9 189.3 46.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-189 554830.0 5489151.9 190.5 67.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-190 554840.6 5489147.7 193.1 58.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-191 554809.6 5489169.7 185.8 10.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-192 554840.5 5489147.0 193.1 52.0 180.0 -45 HDGC-25-193 554799.8 5489155.9 188.2 64.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-194 554861.1 5489149.9 193.9 31.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-195 554810.0 5489158.8 189.4 64.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-196 554870.0 5489162.5 193.1 7.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-197 554820.0 5489140.9 193.0 67.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-199 554820.0 5489140.7 193.2 65.0 180.0 -48 HDGC-25-203 554820.1 5489156.4 190.0 45.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-205 554819.7 5489150.8 190.6 64.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-207 554830.0 5489152.2 190.4 70.0 180.0 -60 HDGC-25-268 554860.1 5489068.2 193.2 31.0 0.0 -45 HDGC-25-269 554848.4 5489054.2 194.3 31.0 315.0 -50 HDGC-25-270 554843.4 5489034.8 194.1 34.0 315.0 -50

Qualified Person

Exploration activities at the Hammerdown Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Manager, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Larry Pilgrim, P.Geo. Exploration Manager, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

Analytical Procedures

All samples assayed and pertaining to this press release were completed by Eastern Analytical Limited (EAL) located at Springdale, Newfoundland and Labrador. EAL is an ISO 17025:2005 accredited laboratory for a defined scope of procedures. EAL has no relationship to Maritime Resources. Drill core samples are collected from NQ sized diamond drill core and sawn in half. The half core samples are delivered in sealed plastic bags to EAL by Maritime field crews where they are dried, crushed, and pulped. Samples are crushed to approximately 80% passing a minus 10 mesh and split using a riffle splitter to approximately 250 grams. A ring mill is used to pulverize the sample split to 95% passing a minus 150 mesh. Sample rejects are securely stored at the EAL site for future reference. A 30-gram representative sample is selected for analysis from the 250 grams after which EAL applies a fire assay fusion followed by acid digestion and analysis by atomic absorption for gold analysis. Other metals were analyzed by applying an acid digestion and 34 element ICP analysis finish. EAL runs a comprehensive QA/QC program of standards, duplicates and blanks within each sample stream.

About Maritime Resources Corp.

Maritime (TSXV: MAE) (OTC Pink: MRTMF) is a gold exploration and development company focused on advancing the Hammerdown Gold Project in the Baie Verte District of Newfoundland and Labrador, a top tier global mining jurisdiction. Maritime holds a 100% interest directly and subject to option agreements entitling it to earn 100% ownership in the Green Bay Property which includes the former Hammerdown gold mine and the Orion gold project. Maritime controls over 439 km2 of exploration land including the Green Bay, Whisker Valley, Gull Ridge and Point Rousse projects. Mineral processing assets owned by Maritime in the Baie Verte mining district include the Pine Cove mill and the Nugget Pond gold circuit.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "indicates" "plans" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning the Hammerdown mineralization, its' metallurgical response, precious metal extraction based on the ongoing metallurgical testwork, sampling programs, the grade control drilling program, location and grade of underground workings and backfill material, amongst other things, which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by the Company in good faith as at the date of such information. Such assumptions include, without limitation, the price of and anticipated costs of recovery of, base metal concentrates, gold and silver, the presence of and continuity of such minerals at modeled grades and values, the capacities of various machinery and equipment, the use of ore sorting technology will produce positive results, the availability of personnel, machinery and equipment at estimated prices, mineral recovery rates, and others. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the ability of the Company to continue to be able to access the capital markets for the funding necessary to acquire, maintain and advance exploration properties or business opportunities; global financial conditions, including competition within the industry to acquire properties of merit or new business opportunities, and competition from other companies possessing greater technical and financial resources; difficulties in advancing towards a development decision and executing exploration programs on the Company's proposed schedules and within its cost estimates, whether due to weather conditions, availability or interruption of power supply, mechanical equipment performance problems, natural disasters or pandemics in the areas where it operates; increasingly stringent environmental regulations and other permitting restrictions or maintaining title or other factors related to exploring of its properties, such as the availability of essential supplies and services; factors beyond the capacity of the Company to anticipate and control, such as the marketability of mineral products produced from the Company's properties; uncertainty as to whether mineral resources will ever be converted into mineral reserves once economic considerations are applied; uncertainty as to whether inferred mineral resources will be converted to the measured and indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied; government regulations relating to health, safety and the environment, and the scale and scope of royalties and taxes on production; and the availability of experienced contractors and professional staff to perform work in a competitive environment and the resulting adverse impact on costs and performance and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in each MD&A of financial condition and results of operations. In addition, forward-looking information is based on various assumptions including, without limitation, assumptions associated with exploration results and costs and the availability of materials and skilled labour. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Maritime undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

