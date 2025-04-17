Toronto, Ontario and Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2025) - Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSX: MDP) (OTCQX: MEDXF) recently completed a listing agreement with the provincial government of Quebec for Trecondyv® (treosulfan for injection). The Public Prescription Drug Insurance Plan of the Régie de l'Assurance Maladie du Québec, or RAMQ, will now reimburse eligible claims made for Trecondyv®.*

"This development is another important reimbursement milestone for Trecondyv® because we have now achieved public reimbursement of Trecondyv® in Canada's three most populous provinces, representing around three quarters of Canadians," said Richard Labelle, Medexus's Chief Operating Officer. "It further demonstrates our commitment to seeking and quickly achieving public reimbursement across Canada, and is yet another important indicator of the prospects and potential of our treosulfan products - both Trecondyv® in the Canadian market and, in the US market, GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection."

The next step in the Trecondyv® public reimbursement process will be for other remaining government organizations to make their respective final decisions on public reimbursement for their regions or jurisdictions. Medexus is committed to continuing to work with these other participating provincial, territorial, and federal government organizations to make Trecondyv® available as soon as possible through public drug plans for the patients who need it.

* RAMQ, "Liste des médicaments fournis en établissement, 10 avril 2024", available at www.ramq.gouv.qc.ca/fr/media/20936 (accessed April 16, 2025).

About Trecondyv® (treosulfan for injection)

Trecondyv® (treosulfan for injection) is part of a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation, to be used in combination with fludarabine, used in treating eligible patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes.

Final study results and analysis of the pivotal phase 3 clinical trial of treosulfan conducted by medac GmbH, which was published in the American Journal of Hematology, concluded that the study demonstrates clinically relevant superiority of treosulfan over a widely applied "reduced-intensity conditioning" busulfan regimen with regard to its primary endpoint, event-free survival. The publication also includes favorable conclusions on two key secondary endpoints, finding that overall survival with treosulfan was superior compared to busulfan and that non-relapse mortality for patients in the treosulfan arm was lower than for patients in the busulfan arm. For more information about the study and the publication, including a link to the full publication, see Medexus's June 6, 2022 press release, available via the Investors section of Medexus's corporate website.

During the phase 3 clinical trial of treosulfan, treatment emergent adverse events (TEAEs) were most commonly reported in the system organ classes, or SOCs, of "Gastrointestinal disorders", "General disorders and administration site conditions", and "Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders". TEAEs of at least CTCAE Grade III were reported by 54.8% of patients in the treosulfan treatment group. Severe adverse events were reported by 8.5% of patients in the treosulfan treatment group. Overall, TEAEs were reported by 92.6% of patients in the treosulfan treatment group.

For more information about Trecondyv®, including important safety information, see the product monograph, which is available on Health Canada's website at health-products.canada.ca/dpd-bdpp/info?lang=eng&code=100678.

Trecondyv® (treosulfan for injection) is approved by Health Canada for sale and use in Canada only and is not intended for export outside Canada. Medexus makes no representation that Trecondyv® (treosulfan for injection) is appropriate for, or authorized for sale to or use by, persons who are not located in Canada.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. holds exclusive commercial rights to Trecondyv® in Canada under a July 2021 exclusive license agreement with medac GmbH.

About GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection

GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection, an alkylating agent, is indicated in combination with fludarabine as a preparative regimen for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (alloHSCT) in adult and pediatric patients one year of age and older with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) or myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). For more information about GRAFAPEX, including important safety information (including boxed warning), see the full prescribing information, which is available on the Drugs@FDA drug database at www.fda.gov.

GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection is approved by the FDA for sale and use in the United States only and is not intended for export outside the United States. Medexus makes no representation that GRAFAPEX (treosulfan) for Injection is appropriate for, or authorized for sale to or use by, persons who are not located in the United States.

Medexus Pharma, Inc. holds exclusive commercial rights to GRAFAPEX in the United States under a February 2021 exclusive license agreement with medac GmbH.

About Medexus

Medexus is a leading specialty pharmaceutical company with a strong North American commercial platform and a growing portfolio of innovative and rare disease treatment solutions. Medexus's current focus is on the therapeutic areas of hematology-oncology and allergy, dermatology, and rheumatology. For more information about Medexus and its product portfolio, please see the company's corporate website at www.medexus.com and its filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

