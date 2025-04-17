China has identified two new high-purity quartz deposits as it seeks to localize supply for solar and semiconductor production and reduce dependence on US importsChina's Ministry of Natural Resources has announced the discovery of two major high-purity quartz deposits - one near Qinling, Henan province, and the other in Altay, Xinjiang region. With State Council approval, it has officially designated high-purity quartz as the country's 174th newly classified mineral. Under current technological and economic parameters, high-purity quartz refers to rock that yields quartz sand with a silicon ...

