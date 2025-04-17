Brookfield Asset Management Ltd: Alper Daglioglu Joins Brookfield as Head of Investment Solutions Group

Newly formed Group to provide clients with multi-asset solutions

NEW YORK, April 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM, TSX: BAM) ("Brookfield"), a leading global alternative asset manager headquartered in New York with over $1 trillion of assets under management, today announced that industry leader Alper Daglioglu has joined Brookfield to lead the firm's newly formed Investment Solutions Group ("ISG"). Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"), will serve as Chair of ISG.

Focused on delivering innovative solutions to institutional, private wealth, and family office clients across the globe, ISG will develop tailored multi-asset portfolio solutions that leverage Brookfield's full suite of investment capabilities across renewable power and transition, infrastructure, private equity, real estate, and credit. It will also leverage the strategies of its partner manager firms, including Oaktree, Castlelake, Primary Wave and Pinegrove Capital Partners, among others.

Prior to joining Brookfield, Daglioglu spent more than two decades at Morgan Stanley in a variety of roles. He most recently served as Head of Portfolio and Investment Manager Solutions, which encompasses all asset manager research, family investments, and an outsourced CIO business.

Alper Daglioglu, Brookfield Managing Partner and Head of ISG, said, "I'm thrilled to be joining Brookfield, a leader in the alternatives space with an impressive long-term track record. With alternative investments playing an increasingly vital role in portfolios, we are uniquely positioned to offer our wide-ranging capabilities to a broad array of clients. I look forward to collaborating across the Brookfield ecosystem to deliver tailored solutions to meet our clients' unique investing objectives."

Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree, said, "I see an important role for asset managers who provide institutions, families and financial intermediaries with multi-strategy portfolio solutions as opposed to having business models which focus only on single investment products. No one is better suited to contribute to that process than Alper Daglioglu. I'm very happy to be joining with him on this effort."

David Levi, CEO of Brookfield's Global Client Group, said, "Increasingly, our clients want to do more with fewer managers, taking a more strategic approach to developing deeper partnerships, gaining better insights, and creating greater value. We expect this trend to accelerate in the coming years, and we are pleased to welcome Alper to Brookfield to spearhead this important initiative."

