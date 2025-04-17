American Wave Machines, Inc.: PerfectSwell Zion To Start Construction

Generation 6 Technology Set for Southern Utah

American Wave Machines , the global leader in world-class surf pool destinations, announces a new project, PerfectSwell® Zion , a mixed-use development in Washington, Utah, the outdoor activity hub adjacent to Zion National Park. AWM is partnering with Desert Lakes LLC on the project. The commercial surf park anchors a luxury residential community called Zion Shores offering waterfront single family homes and beachfront townhouses. PerfectSwell® Zion will be open to the public with Zion Shores residents enjoying unique perks and surf priority. PerfectSwell® Zion opens in Q1 2027.

Capping four years of in-house R&D, the project will feature Generation 6 PerfectSwell® surf technology bringing bigger, better waves, improved efficiency, cutting-edge sustainability features, and AWM's most innovative wave package yet. Gen 6 features optimization diagnostics utilizing historic and real time data, innovative health monitoring, maintenance schedules, and a thermal design system for air and water temperature management. Further improvements in pneumatics have resulted in measurable increases in wave generating efficiency. In terms of design, natural and permanent elements will be utilized for energy dissipation in the water minimizing the use of fabricated materials. For the surf and aquatics recreation, the project will upcycle brackish water - unfit for drinking or farming - conserving fresh water and reducing waste.

"We have just about every outdoor activity you can think of in this high desert playground except surfing. We're stoked to partner with AWM to change that. The team behind PerfectSwell® is the real deal," said Cody Larkin, CEO of Desert Surf, LLC. "AWM makes the type of waves they want to surf with a mandate of continuing innovation. We're ready to go."

"Gen 6 PerfectSwell® is next level, and I can't think of a better location for the debut or a better partner in the US. Desert Lakes brings a wealth of expertise in civil construction and community infrastructure building, essential for a successful project," said Bruce McFarland, President of AWM. "We're thrilled to work with Cody and his team to expand our global network of deeply connected surf communities to Utah and beyond."

About American Wave Machines

American Wave Machines, Inc. is the inventor and developer of PerfectSwell® Surf Technology. AWM's technology powers world class surf facilities and destinations backed by proven financials, extensive data capture, and stoked surfers. PerfectSwell® is the only sequence based, pneumatic surf technology on the market. Protected by over 50 patents worldwide, PerfectSwell® Split Peaks, Peeling Waves, Air Sections, and Wedge Barrels are all covered by AWM's robust patent portfolio.

About Desert Lakes LLC

Desert Lakes LLC is a dynamic partnership between Immaculate Homes and Salt Lake Excavating, formed in 2019 to develop the renowned Southern Shores community in Hurricane Utah. This unique waterfront development features three man-made lakes designed for boating, surfing, and a variety of recreational activities, all surrounded by premium residential properties. Cody Larkin brings extensive expertise in civil construction and lake development, while Jason and Brittany Christensen of Immaculate Homes lead the charge on vertical construction, combining their strengths to create one-of-a-kind living experiences.

