Climate First Bank Appoints Richard Prescott to Expand Presence in Volusia County

Climate First Bank (https://www.climatefirstbank.com), the world's first FDIC-insured digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis, today announced the appointment of Richard Prescott as First-VP, Commercial Banker. Prescott brings decades of experience and a strong commitment to community service, making him an excellent addition to the Climate First Bank team.

With over 14 years in the banking industry, Prescott brings extensive experience in commercial lending, including conventional mortgages and vacant land loans. This combination makes him well-equipped to drive Climate First Bank's mission forward. He has also demonstrated a commitment to community involvement, actively participating in local initiatives and fostering relationships with clients and colleagues alike.

"I'm excited to join Climate First Bank and honored to contribute to its mission of values-based banking," said Richard Prescott, First-VP, Commercial Banker at Climate First Bank. "My deep connections in Volusia County, especially DeLand, will help drive sustainable growth and positively impact the region. I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and experience to support the bank's initiatives while continuing to serve the local community."

Prescott's extensive volunteer work in Volusia County has given him deep community insights and strong local connections. These relationships will be instrumental as he expands Climate First Bank's presence in DeLand and Volusia County. Prescott's dedication to community service, combined with his professional expertise, positions him as a valuable asset to Climate First Bank and the communities it serves.

"I am thrilled to welcome Richard to Climate First Bank. We met on our first day at Stetson University, and it had turned into a lifetime of friendship, both personal and professional," said Lex Ford, CEO and President of Climate First Bank. "I am confident Richard will help Climate First Bank become THE bank in Deland and Volusia County."

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America since 2009, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1% for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Read the most recent Impact Report here. Member FDIC.

