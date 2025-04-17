Paramount Investigative Services Inc.: Paramount Investigative Services, Inc. in Negotiations for Acquisition

Paramount Investigative Services, Inc. (PIS Inc), a well-established private investigation firm based in Los Angeles, is currently in negotiations for a potential acquisition by an out-of-state corporation seeking to expand its presence in the Southern California investigative market. This strategic move reflects growing interest from national firms in the Los Angeles Private Investigators sector and signals a new chapter for Paramount Investigative Services.

The prospective buyer, whose identity remains confidential during the negotiation process, has expressed a strong commitment to maintaining high professional standards while leveraging Paramount's established reputation in the industry. If finalized, the acquisition would enable the purchasing firm to integrate into the Los Angeles market efficiently while continuing to serve clients with a range of investigative services.

As part of an internal restructuring effort, Paramount Investigative Services has undertaken a rebranding initiative to refine its company image, update its website, and streamline its services. Recent operational changes include the decision to discontinue asset searches and significantly reduce the intake of background check investigations, allowing the company to focus on core investigative services; insurance fraud, child custody, intellectual property theft, and general surveillance for employers and private persons.

Ken Childs, President of Paramount Investigative Services, Inc., will remain onboard throughout the sales process and is expected to oversee the transition over the next two to three years. His continued involvement will help ensure a smooth handover and maintain the company's commitment to excellence during this period of change.

"Our firm has built a solid reputation over the years, and this potential acquisition represents an opportunity to align with a corporation that values professionalism, discretion, and high-quality investigative work," said a spokesperson for Paramount Investigative Services. "We remain committed to ensuring a seamless transition that upholds the integrity of our operations and continues to serve the needs of our clients."

While the acquisition discussions are ongoing, Paramount Investigative Services remains fully operational and committed to providing private investigative solutions to clients throughout Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego.

About Paramount Investigative Services, Inc.

Paramount Investigative Services, Inc. is a premier private investigation firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California. With over two decades of experience, the company is known for its discreet, results-driven approach and an unwavering commitment to professional integrity. Serving a diverse clientele-including law firms, corporations, insurance companies, and private individuals-Paramount specializes in surveillance, insurance fraud, child custody cases, and intellectual property theft. The firm is led by seasoned investigator Ken Childs, whose leadership has earned the company a trusted reputation in the Southern California investigative community.

Ken Childs, President

Paramount Investigative Services Inc., Los Angeles

info@licensed-investigator.com

633 W. 5th Street, 26FL, Los Angeles, CA 90071

(213) 733-3333

licensed-investigator.com

