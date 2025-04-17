American College of Education: ACE Awards Four Full Tuition Scholarships to Ivy Tech Community College Nursing Faculty

The scholarships represent a collaborative effort to provide accessible education opportunities

In partnership with Ivy Tech Community College , American College of Education ® (ACE) has awarded four full tuition scholarships to Ivy Tech nursing faculty and staff. The collaboration furthers a shared commitment to provide accessible, high-quality education for healthcare professionals and to support the urgent need for qualified nurse educators.

ACE Awards Four Full Tuition Scholarships to Ivy Tech Community College Nursing Faculty



The recipients of nearly $56,000 worth of scholarship funding are:

Breeze Peele, Ivy Tech Sellersburg

Danielle Chiaro, Ivy Tech Lake County

Brooke Irzyk, Ivy Tech Valparaiso

Heather Lunsford, Ivy Tech Richmond

Lunsford will enroll in ACE's Registered Nurse (RN) to Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program at ACE, while Peele, Chiaro and Irzyk will pursue the Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) to MSN program.

"Partnering with Ivy Tech is opening up door after door to offer accessible nursing education pathways that address national nurse and nurse educator shortages," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We are excited to welcome our scholarship recipients to ACE and to support them on their journeys to earning an MSN."

These scholarships aim to support the development of more qualified nursing faculty, a vital step in solving the growing nursing shortage. According to national data , thousands of prospective nursing students are turned away each year due to a lack of qualified instructors. By investing in the professional growth of current educators, ACE and Ivy Tech aim to expand faculty capacity, enabling more students to pursue nursing careers and strengthening the pipeline of skilled healthcare professionals across Indiana.

Additionally, the scholarship initiative builds on an ongoing partnership between ACE and Ivy Tech, which is designed to create more affordable healthcare education and training pathways for both Ivy Tech students and employees. Through this collaboration, Ivy Tech employees and students are eligible for reduced tuition at ACE, while Ivy Tech's Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students can enroll concurrently in ACE's BSN program, allowing them to accelerate degree completion.

"We're thrilled to see four of our outstanding nursing faculty and staff members awarded full scholarships through our partnership with ACE," Ivy Tech Assistant Vice President for Nursing Kimberly Weigand, DNP, RN, CNE, added. "This collaboration provides our faculty with meaningful and flexible opportunities for professional growth that ultimately benefits our students, communities and healthcare systems. By equipping more nurse educators with advanced degrees, we're actively tackling one of the most pressing challenges in nursing education."

Ivy Tech is the largest community college nonprofit awarder of ASN degrees in the county, producing more than 1,500 nursing graduates each year. More than one out of every three registered nurses in Indiana are Ivy Tech graduates.

About American College of Education

American College of Education® (ACE) is an accredited, fully online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation and part of a global movement to use the power of business to solve social and environmental problems.

About Ivy Tech Community College

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana's largest public postsecondary institution and the nation's largest singly accredited statewide community college system, accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout Indiana and also serves thousands of students annually online. It serves as the state's engine of workforce development, offering associate degrees, short-term certificate programs, industry certifications, and training that aligns to the needs of the community. The College provides seamless transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana, as well as out of state, for a more affordable route to a bachelor's degree.

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire