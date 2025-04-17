Huntington Learning Center: Over One-Third of Parents Have Enrolled Their Students in Supplemental Learning Programs; Over Half Name the Pandemic as a Disruptor

New Nationwide Survey Reveals Middle Schoolers Most Likely to Seek Extra Learning Resources to Close Foundational Skills Gaps and Build Confidence

More than half of parents (57%) agree that the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on their child's education and/or academic success, and more than a third (35%) now have their child enrolled in a supplemental learning program, according to a new nationwide survey* of parents of children ages 10-18 conducted by Huntington Learning Center and YouGov. The percentage of students receiving supplemental academic support is particularly high among middle schoolers: 41% among parents of 12-year-olds, 42% of 13-year-olds, and 46% of 14-year-olds.

While parents identified several academic areas where they would expect to see improvement in their children from a supplemental learning program, such as GPA (37%) and specific skills like reading comprehension and writing (37%), the top potential improvement cited was increasing their child's confidence (45%). Improving study habits (43%) might also lead parents to turn to supplemental programs.

"Not only have children experienced academic setbacks, but their confidence in their abilities has taken a significant hit," said Anne Huntington Sharma, President and Board Member of Huntington Learning Center. "Families are seeking support beyond the classroom, and this survey confirms that the demand for accessible, personalized academic help is greater than ever."

These results also reflect a deeper, more concerning trend: Students currently in middle school are seeking help at the highest rates. Today's 12, 13 and 14 year olds were in the earliest, most foundational years of their education when COVID-19 shutdowns began. In other words, students who were 7-9 years old, typically in first through third grades, five years ago, may be further behind than other age groups. These are the years when critical reading and writing skills are developed, and according to parents surveyed, many students are still struggling to catch up.

To help address these challenges, Huntington Learning Center has expanded its partnerships with school districts and public entities nationwide. In the 2023-24 school year alone, Huntington operated 124 programs funded by state and federal sources across 17 states (with 4 more in progress), serving more than 7,500 students through over 300,000 hours of instruction.

To learn more about how Huntington Learning Center is helping students bridge learning gaps, visit huntingtonhelps.com

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. The total sample size was 843 adults with children from ages 10 to 18 years. Fieldwork was undertaken between the 3rd and 12th of March 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all US parents with children from ages 10 to 18 years (aged 18+).

