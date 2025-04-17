Tribun Health Wins HealthTech 2025 Award in the Medical Diagnostics Category

Tribun Health, a pioneer in AI-powered digital pathology, is proud to announce its victory at the HealthTech 2025 Awards organized by France Biotech. The award, received in the Medical Diagnostics category, recognizes our commitment to transform diagnostic practices through innovative and impactful solutions.

CEO Jean-François Pomerol Receives the HealthTech 2025 Award

Proud moment for Tribun Health as our CEO, Jean-François Pomerol, accepts the HealthTech 2025 Award in the Medical Diagnostics category-recognizing our commitment to advancing digital pathology with AI-powered innovation.

Jean-François Pomerol, CEO of Tribun Health, had the honor of accepting this distinction during the ceremony held at the Théâtre de la Tour Eiffel in Paris. "This trophy celebrates the collective work of the Tribun Health team. It reflects our dedication to leveraging technology to empower healthcare professionals, making diagnostics faster and more accessible-a tangible step towards delivering higher-quality care on a large scale."

Innovation Serving Patients and Healthcare Professionals

With CaloPix®, our SaaS platform for digital pathology, we are transforming medical diagnostics. By replacing the traditional microscope with cutting-edge AI-based technology, we help pathologists conduct more reliable and well-documented analyses while meeting the demands of precision medicine.

In addressing critical challenges such as the rising number of cancer cases and the shortage of specialists, our solution is redefining the standards:

Accelerated and accurate diagnostics,

Expanded access to remote expertise,

Seamless integration of the latest AI innovations.

An Ecosystem of Excellence and a Vision for the Future

Already recognized with the French Tech 2030 label, Tribun Health continues its international expansion, with teams based in Europe and North America. Our strategy is built on strong partnerships with leaders such as GE Healthcare, CGI, Ibex, Owkin, and Canon, and a steadfast commitment to continuous innovation.

"This distinction represents a major milestone in our journey to make CaloPix® the global reference platform in digital pathology. By focusing on meaningful innovation and clinical excellence, we aim to enhance diagnostic precision. And better diagnostics mean lives saved," concludes Jean-François Pomerol.

About Tribun Health

Tribun Health is a global leader in digital pathology, offering award-winning solutions that improve workflow efficiency, diagnostic accuracy, and patient outcomes. We assist hospitals and laboratories in transitioning from glass slide pathology to fully digital solutions, leveraging AI and data-driven technology to enhance precision and reduce turnaround times. Our mission is simple: to ensure every cancer patient receives a timely and informed diagnosis-because every moment counts. By advancing pathology with cutting-edge innovations, we are shaping the future of cancer care. For more information, visit Tribun Health and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

