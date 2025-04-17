Athena Gold Corp: Athena Announces 2025 Plans for Laird Lake Project in Red Lake, Ontario, and Provides Update on Nevada Projects

Athena Gold Corporation (CSE:ATHA)(OTCQB:AHNR) ("Athena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce plans for its upcoming exploration program at its recently acquired Laird Lake project, located in Ontario's prolific Red Lake Gold District. The Laird Lake project, spanning 4,158 hectares and covering over 10 km of Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, represents an underexplored portion of the camp. The project is road-accessible and lies approximately 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold Mines' flagship Madsen mine, and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project.

Laird Lake 2025 Field Season:

Starting May 2025, the Company plans to collect approximately 2,000 till samples over its Laird Lake project (Figure 1). The program will range from 100 m x 100 m grid spacing within the Balmer and Confederation assemblages and expand to 200 m x 200 m within the surrounding felsic intrusive bodies.

Figure 1: Map over Laird Lake project, showing proposed till sample locations, key structures, and areas of known mineralization.

With the results from this upcoming program, Athena hopes to outline zones of new mineralization within the Laird Lake project, where recent grab samples returned up to 373 g/t Au (see Athena's press release dated December 4, 2024). Athena is aiming to use the same sampling methodology used at West Red Lake Gold's nearby Madsen project, which successfully confirmed existing mineralization and outlined potential new zones (see West Red Lake Gold's press release dated January 29, 2025). Athena expects to have the final results from the program in mid-summer, which will guide follow-up field work focused on de-risking the Company's maiden drill program at Laird Lake.

"The proposed till survey is an important de-risking exercise for the Laird Lake project. Our philosophy is never to rush into a drill program; we want to do all our homework first and maximize our chances of knocking it out of the park the first go-around. This will be an extensive, tightly-spaced survey, and we expect supplementing the results with our existing dataset, which includes LiDAR, detailed mapping, magnetics, and EM, will help to better define priority drill targets," said Koby Kushner, CEO of Athena.

Nevada Update:

The Company recently completed a regional prospecting and mapping program over its 100%-owned Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project in Nevada, where initial results returned surface grab samples up to 6,630 g/t Ag (see press release dated January 23, 2025). All results from the program have since been received and analyzed. The Company is highly encouraged by the regional prospectivity, and on the back of these results, it has mobilized staking activities to expand its land holdings near its Excelsior Springs project. The Company plans to release additional results from the program after staking activities have been completed. The Company has received third-party interest regarding potential joint venture partnerships and earn-in agreements across its Nevada portfolio.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Benjamin Kuzmich, P.Geo., a geoscientist and qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101.

About Athena Gold Corporation

Athena is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct additional exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America. Athena's Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project is located in the prolific Walker Lane Trend in Nevada. Excelsior Springs spans 1,675 ha and covers at least three historic mines along the Palmetto Mountain trend, where the Company is following up on a recent shallow oxide gold discovery, with drill results including 5.35 g/t Au over 33.5 m. Meanwhile, the Company's new Laird Lake project is situated in the Red Lake Gold District of Ontario, covering 4,158 hectares along more than 10 km of the Balmer-Confederation Assemblage contact, where recent surface sampling results returned up to 373 g/t Au. This underexplored area is road-accessible, located about 10 km west of West Red Lake Gold's Madsen mine and 34 km northwest of Kinross Gold's Great Bear project.

For further information about Athena Gold Corporation and our Excelsior Springs Gold project, please visit www.athenagoldcorp.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Koby Kushner

President and Chief Executive Officer, Athena Gold Corporation

