NIE Finance Plc - Publication of Prospectus

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 17

The following prospectus (the "Offering Circular") has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and is available for viewing:

Offering Circular dated 17 April 2025 relating to the £2,500,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme of NIE Finance PLC and guaranteed by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited

To view the full Offering Circular, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:

Offering Circular

A copy of the Offering Circular has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be shortly available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

For further information, please contact:

Ted Browne

Finance & Regulation Director

NIE Networks

07795496485

Ted.Browne@nienetworks.co.uk

DISCLAIMER - INTENDED ADDRESSEES

Please note that the information contained in the Offering Circular referred to above may be addressed to and/or targeted at persons who are residents of particular countries (specified in the Offering Circular) only and is not intended for use and should not be relied upon by any person outside these countries and/or to whom the offer contained in the Offering Circular is not addressed. Prior to relying on the information contained in the Offering Circular you must ascertain from the Offering Circular whether or not you are part of the intended addressees of the information contained therein.

The Offering Circular and this announcement shall not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities described in the Offering Circular have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or under any relevant securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered, sold or delivered to, or for the account of benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act) or to persons within the United States of America unless the securities are registered under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available.

Your right to access this service is conditional upon complying with the above requirement.

No offer or invitation to acquire any securities is being made pursuant to this announcement.