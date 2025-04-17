FREESMO Shares Vital Advice on How to Stay Smoke-Free After the Disposable Vape Ban

BRISTOL, England, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading stop smoking company FREESMO has shared some urgent advice on how to remain smoke-free when the disposable vape ban comes into force later this year.

From June 1st 2025, the sale and supply of disposable vapes will be illegal in the UK. Though this landmark decision aims to curb youth vaping and reduce environmental waste, it raises significant concerns for existing disposable users who are at risk of relapsing to cigarettes.

FREESMO is helping disposable vapers stay smoke-free throughout this period of change with its unique Smoke-Free Questionnaire - a personalised tool matching them with the best products to remain smoke-free.

The new UK law prohibits the sale and supply of all disposable vapes, meaning single-use devices will no longer be available for purchase in physical stores or online. Retailers found selling banned products could face significant fines and penalties.

The UK government introduced the ban to address two key concerns:

Protecting Young People - The rise in youth vaping has led to growing concerns about nicotine addiction among non-smokers. Banning disposables aims to curb this trend by making these products less accessible.

Environmental Impact - Disposable vapes contribute to millions of discarded plastic and lithium-ion batteries each year, creating a significant waste problem. The ban is part of wider efforts to reduce plastic pollution and electronic waste.

For those seeking additional information about the disposable vape ban, FREESMO outlines everything in its comprehensive guide: Why Are Disposable Vapes Being Banned in the UK?

Georgi Keckarovski, CEO of FREESMO said: "If you're currently using disposable vapes, it's important to find a sustainable alternative that works for you."

Alternatives include:

Refillable Vape Kits - Reusable devices with refillable e-liquid pods or tanks offer a more sustainable and cost-effective solution compared to disposables.

Pre-filled Pod Systems - While still convenient, pre-filled vapes allow for a replaceable pod system rather than a single-use device, significantly reducing waste.

Nicotine Pouches - A smoke-free, vape-free option for those seeking a simple and discreet way to stop smoking.

Georgi Keckarovski added: "At FREESMO, we understand that change can be challenging. Our team of product specialists are here to guide you through the transition. With in-depth knowledge of smoke-free products across multiple categories and brands, we can help you find the best alternative to fit your lifestyle and nicotine needs.

The disposable vape ban is the perfect opportunity to stop smoking. In conjunction with VApril, the UK's biggest vaping awareness campaign, we're leading a 30-Day No Smoking Challenge: a supportive and structured way to help ex-smokers stay smoke-free. More details below."

To participate, smokers are invited to complete FREESMO's Smoke-Free Questionnaire - a personalised tool matching smokers with the best products to stop smoking. Based on individual needs and habits, the questionnaire offers personalized recommendations to stay smoke-free.

About FREESMO

FREESMO is more than just a service; it's a collaborative effort powered by a team of experts, including counsellors and product specialists. Our professional team is at the heart of our solution, offering extensive knowledge and data on smoke-free products from a variety of brands. With a deep understanding of the psychological aspects of quitting, we're committed to providing comprehensive support and guidance throughout your transformative journey.

We envision a world where individuals seamlessly transition to smoke-free alternatives, and everyone has access to personalised assistance on their path towards a smoke-free life.

