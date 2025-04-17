Consensus expectations of a new phase of meaningful returns at NFON are supported not only by the attractions of an under-penetrated European market but also by the potential boost that AI functionality promises. Consensus forecasts are further underpinned by management's robust FY25 guidance. The key to unlocking this potential will be management's continued focus on efficiency and new product implementation. If executed well, the medium-term upside for the shares could be meaningful.

