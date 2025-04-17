The "REACH and RoHS Compliance: Protecting Revenues with Advanced Compliance" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What are REACH and RoHS Compliance Training and Regulations?
REACH and RoHS have been referred to as "one of the most complex regulations in the history of the EU." Do not miss this 2-day seminar to find out why.
This 2-day seminar will go into the specifics of the REACH and RoHS regulations, provide case studies and share lessons learned so your organization can benefit from the mistakes of others. We will review the latest on both directives and will draw out key developments and key dates (if applicable) with particular emphasis on requirements for US firms.
REACH and RoHS conformity have banned problematic toxic and environmentally hazardous elements such as lead, mercury, cadmium, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls (PBB) and polybrominated diphenylether (PBDE) in quantities not exceeding a maximum of 0.1 percent by mass in products and new phthalate additions as a 2019 amendment.
Restrictions of the use of certain Hazardous Substances (RoHS) and Registration, Evaluation Authorization and Restriction of Chemical Substances (REACH) are European requirements on chemicals and chemical substances used in products.
REACH is required by the EU for products containing chemical compounds. It is also required by US exporters for all suppliers exporting products to the EU. Even though you may not be an exporter, you may have to still comply with these regulations.
Companies shipping parts or products into Europe must comply with EU REACH and RoHS regulations. EU REACH creates increased risk of product recalls or bans that must be proactively addressed to ensure continued market access. Products containing harnesses, hydraulic components, rubber, or PVC are at a higher risk of containing restricted materials.
REACH applies to solvents, fragrances, metals, alloys, pigments, dyes, fertilizers, cosmetics, detergents, polymers, electronic equipment, furniture, textile toys, etc.
Objectives of Learning
- Understanding your organization's liability under RoHS and REACH.
- Review case studies.
- Discuss lessons learned applications to ensure full compliance.
- RoHS and REACH guidelines
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
- Material testing methods
- Build and manage RoHS/REACH compliance programs
- Reporting to management and government agencies
- An introduction to Global RoHS/REACH legislation, WEEE. Conflict Minerals, Anti-trafficking regulations, and CA Proposition 65
- Methods of regulatory data collection
- Compliance consulting on company real world scenarios
This live training seminar includes the following for each registered attendee:
- A copy of the presentation slides by download
- A certificate of participation for attendee training records
- Q/A Session
- 12.0 RAPS Credits
Who Should Attend:
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Medical devices
- Chemical
- Toys
- Industrial machinery
- Manufacturing Professionals
- Anyone new to RoHS and or REACH and need to understand the regulations
- Anyone responsible for RoHS and REACH compliance
- Quality Managers
- Environmental Managers
- Purchasers
- Buyers
Key Topics Covered:
Day 1
- REACH Registration of Substances
- Introduction to REACH
- Articles and REACH
- Substances of Very High Concerns (SVHC)
- Supply chain communication
- Compliance enforcement
- Basics of RoHS
- Background and content of RoHS
- Responsibility for RoHS
- International requirements of RoHS
Day 2
- A Process for Protecting Revenues
- 10 Steps to building a RoHS/REACH compliance program
- Determining best practices for collecting data
- Managing legacy systems and parts
- Improving data collection by using Jig 101, IEC 62474, IPC 1752
- Understanding 3rd party compliance software platforms
- Manual and automated data collection
- Building management reports for sourcing decisions
- Incorporating compliance into standard business practices
- Building templates for policy and procedures
- Incorporating compliance processes into ISO 9001:2015 documentation
- Building a documented system for proof of due diligence
- Implementing a RoHS/REACH compliance maintenance program
- REACH SCIP database
- New UK versions of RoHS and REACH
- Conducting compliance audits
Speakers:
Kelly Eisenhardt
Co-Founder and Managing Director
BlueCircle Advisors LLC
Ms. Eisenhardt is Co-Founder and Managing Director at BlueCircle Advisors LLC, a consulting firm that provides strategy and programming to address product compliance risks, sales and revenue protection, and compliance and sustainability practices throughout the supply chain.
With 20 years' experience in IT and Compliance Software Development, her former roles include: Executive Director of Environmental Programs, at Fair Factories Clearinghouse; Environmental Compliance Manager and Design for Environment programs at EMC Corporation; and Director of Product Management at PTC Corporation for Windchill Product Analytics an environmental compliance software.
She is a journalist for industry trade publications such as 3BL, JustMeans, Social Earth, CSRwire, Ethical Performance, and CSR@Risk with a focus on trends in product compliance, supply chain transparency, and corporate social responsibility.
In 2015, she traveled with Asia Pulp and Paper to Indonesia and Sumatra to research and write about the company's zero deforestation efforts and social responsibility programs.
In May 2016, she delivered her paper on "Advancing Product Design with Environmental Compliance," at the IEEE/ISCPCE conference in Anaheim, California. She is currently on assignment with an IT infrastructure company to build Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs specializing in anti-trafficking compliance, sustainability programming and reporting, and cybersecurity compliance for supply chains.
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4t0612
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250417159723/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900