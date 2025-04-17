Pegasus Resources, Inc.: Pegasus Resources Receives TSXV Conditional Approval for Strategic Sale of Icefield Property to Ashley Gold

Pegasus Resources Inc. (TSXV:PEGA)(Frankfurt:0QS0)(OTC PINK Sheet symbol:SLTFF) (the "Company" or "Pegasus") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV")) has conditionally approved the purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") with Ashley Gold Corp. ("Ashley") for the Company's sale of its non-core Icefield Property in British Columbia. Initially announced on March 20, 2025, the transaction reflects Pegasus' strategic focus on unlocking value from legacy assets while accelerating development of its U.S.-based uranium portfolio. This strategic transaction underscores Pegasus' commitment to creating shareholder value by monetizing non-core assets while maintaining a strong focus on advancing its flagship uranium projects in the United States.

Transaction Terms Summary

1. Consideration:

Pegasus will receive a total of 8,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Ashley as follows:

6,000,000 Shares upon signing the Agreement (subject to Ashley satisfying CSE filing requirements of which its initial CSE filings and postings have been completed).

The Shares will be subject to statutory and contractual hold periods as follows: 2,000,000 held for 4 months and a day from issuance; 2,000,000 held for 8 months from the day of issuance; and 2,000,000 held for 12 months from the day of issuance.

2,000,000 additional Shares are to be issued within 60 days of Ashley receiving drill permits for the Icefield Property.

2. Governance & Participation Rights:

Pegasus will be granted one seat on Ashley's Board of Directors

Pegasus will retain the right to participate in future Ashley financings to maintain a minimum 10% equity stake

3. Royalty Transfer:

Ashley will assume all royalty obligations under Pegasus' original agreements with DG Resource Management Ltd.

"Our agreement with Ashley represents a strategic milestone in realizing value from the Icefield Property while keeping Pegasus shareholders exposed to its upside," commented Christian Timmins, CEO of Pegasus. "This aligns with our broader goal of monetizing non-core assets to fund growth in our U.S. uranium portfolio. With gold prices hitting record highs, this transaction offers a timely and potentially lucrative opportunity for Pegasus investors."

The completion of the transaction remains subject to final approval by the TSXV and other customary closing conditions. The Company and Ashley anticipate closing the transaction on April 17, 2025 which would result in the initial issuance of 6,000,000 shares of Ashley to the Company.

About Pegasus Resources Inc.

Pegasus Resources Inc. is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on advancing high-potential projects in the United States. The Company's flagship asset, the Jupiter Uranium Project in Utah, is a drill-ready property positioned for resource expansion. With a commitment to strengthening domestic uranium supply, Pegasus is strategically developing its portfolio to capitalize on the growing demand for nuclear energy.

For additional information, please visit www.pegasusresourcesinc.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors:

Christian Timmins

President, CEO and Director

Pegasus Resources Inc.

700 - 838 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC V6C 0A6

PH: 1-403-597-3410

X: https://twitter.com/MrChris_Timmins

X: https://twitter.com/pegasusresinc

E: info@pegasusresourcesinc.com

